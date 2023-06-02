5 best BGMI tips to get more headshots with snipers

BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, is the Indian version of PUBG and is one of Krafton's most popular battle royale titles developed exclusively for Android and iOS platforms. Since the Indian Government announced BGMI's temporary unban, fans across the country have been rejoicing and celebrating. Now that the game is back in the app stores, players can hop back into the competition and hone their skills for the chance to be on top of the leaderboard.

One of BGMI's salient features is its diverse choice of weapons players can equip, and without them, it is near-impossible to win battle royale matches. Sniper Rifles are one of the weapon types that can drastically change the course of a match. They are considered extremely powerful when used properly, making them suitable for passive playstyles.

Tips to increase headshots with Snipers in BGMI

Whether you are a beginner or a returning BGMI player, here are a few basic tips you can follow to use your snipers to their full potential and secure multiple victories.

1) Training and practice

Battle Royale games generally have a steep learning curve, and Battlegrounds Mobile India is the same, requiring intense training before making it big. Your weapons are your companions on the field, and using them effectively will increase your chances of victory. This heavily applies to Snipers more than others.

Before entering the battle royale or ranked modes, head over to the training area and practice your execution of headshots. Try different rifles and pick one that works best for you. Once you master the ability to execute headshots, you can move on to playing in matches.

2) Turn on the Aim Assist feature

The Aim assist feature is present in BGMI and PUBG and is the most useful shooting tool. Turning on this feature ensures that your gun automatically aims at your opponents. When using Snipers, this feature will shift your aim to your opponent's head, allowing you to take the shot conveniently rather than moving your camera and aiming manually.

3) Move to the highest vantage point

If you aren't an aggressive player, this is one of the best strategies you can follow in BGMI. Moving to the map's highest point will give you an advantage as you have an entire view of the map with the freedom to camp out. With the right scope and attachments, you can watch other players and take them out from afar.

However, this strategy won't work if you lack awareness of your surroundings. You'll need to be vigilant at all times, both in and out of the scope, as opponents with the same idea may enter your area.

4) Equip the best scope

BGMI offers plenty of scopes that can be attached to your weapons. They are:

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

2x Scope

3x Scope

4x Scope

6x Scope

8x Scope

Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 2x and 3x scopes are suitable when you are within a few meters from your opponents, while the rest work best when you are far away from them.

5) Choose the best sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings can be altered for better accuracy (Image via Krafton)

Sensitivity settings play a major role in enhancing your performance and overall gameplay experience. Altering the sensitivity settings will ensure quicker and smoother transitions in the camera, aiming speed, and accuracy. If you want to increase your headshot count, this is the first thing you'll need to focus on.

