Top 5 tips to get more kills with a sniper in BGMI

BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, is one of Krafton's most popular offerings in the online multiplayer battle royale segment for mobile platforms. Ever since the Indian Government lifted the ban on the game for a three-month trial period, fans have hopped back into the competition to climb up the leaderboard and welcome and take on new players entering the field.

One of the biggest reasons for the game's popularity is that it offers plenty of features and choices in weapons and utilities. The Sniper Rifle is one such weapon that comes in various models and is primarily used in long-range combat. Getting more kills using snipers can be tricky in most cases, but with proper strategies and settings, it is possible to achieve that.

A deep dive into the top 5 ways to eliminate more enemies using Sniper Rifles in BGMI

BGMI offers plenty of options in snipers and attachments (Image via Beebom)

1) Training and practice

Sniper Rifles are extremely powerful as one shot, especially to the head, is fatal and can take out opponents instantly. Hence, mastering this weapon type is imperative as it will be suitable only for long-range combat and requires perfect timing and precision when taking shots.

If you are a beginner, you can head to the training area and practice using snipers. Once you are confident, you can take it to the field and improve your kills.

2) Follow a passive playstyle

One thing to remember about Sniper Rifles is that they are not suitable for players who follow an aggressive playstyle. They have the lowest rate of fire and cannot be used in mid-range and close-range combat.

If you want to get more kills with snipers, following a passive playstyle is highly recommended, as you can implement strategic gameplay to aid in getting close to victory.

3) Use the best scope

Scopes are very important for both long-range and close-range combat. BGMI offers plenty of choices in scopes:

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

2x Scope

3x Scope

4x Scope

6x Scope

8x Scope

Attaching the best scope will improve your accuracy in taking shots, and you have the potential to increase your kill count when you are cooped up in a place swarming with other players. This will help you push your rank further and improve your overall stats in the game.

4) Take cover

Taking cover is an important strategy in BGMI that is part of following a passive playstyle where you find a good spot to regroup and hide instead of approaching enemies head-on and going on a shooting spree. When you take cover, you protect yourself from enemies and will last longer in a match with a possible chance of victory.

Also, while taking cover, it will be easier to eliminate other exposed players. The added bonus when using snipers is that you have a wider view of the battlefield and can potentially get more kills.

5) Activate the Aim Assist feature

Aim Assist is one of the best features you will find in BGMI and other battle royale games. When activated, the aim assist automatically shifts your aim on enemies who are in your line of sight, rather than you having to move your camera to focus the crosshairs on your target manually.

This feature is perfect for sniper rifles as you can quickly aim at your opponents and continuously keep taking shots when there are a lot of enemies concentrated in one location.

Poll : 0 votes