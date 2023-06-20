5 best spots to land on the Nusa map in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, finally made its return to app stores after a year-long ban for a three-month trial period. Fans have celebrated the renowned battle royale title's unban since then, with millions of players hopping back into competition and also with several new players joining the fray to enjoy the best the game has to offer.

As part of BGMI's 2.5 update, Krafton introduced a new map called "Nusa," and this is known to be the smallest map in the game. Its total area is 1x1 square kilometers, and it has eleven landing spots. Though small, Nusa boasts a vibrant terrain with beautiful landscapes and urban areas to explore.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Telepak Town and four other best landing spots in Nusa

Nusa map in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here's a list of some of the best landing spots in BGMI's Nusa map that you can check out and explore. This region offers the Tactical Crossbow and NS 2000 Shotgun, which are exclusive to this region. Additionally, the exclusive "Auto Recall" feature will allow you to respawn for about two to three minutes on the battlefield when you get eliminated.

1) Telepak Town

Telepak Town is located in the southeastern section of the Nusa map. This area is filled with tall buildings and houses and is rich in loot and supplies, making it one of BGMI's biggest landing hotspots in Nusa. It also has a seven-story building where you will encounter Mecha soldiers that will fire at you on sight. You can trounce them, but those finishes won't be included in your stats.

If you are an aggressive player, this location is for you due to the higher concentration of loot and the number of opponents that will land here.

2) Cavern

Cavern is located in the northeastern portion of Nusa and is just a barren land with a few houses. Here, you will be able to collect plenty of level 3 BGMI supplies by accessing a secret underground cave that has multiple entry points. This is a relatively safe location if you are a beginner or someone who follows a passive playstyle.

You must also be vigilant here as you won't have cover if enemies fire at you. But for high-level loot and free-roaming, you can land in Cavern.

3) Science Center

Science Center is located in the middle of Nusa and is one of BGMI's best hot drops due to the high concentration of loot available. It features a few buildings that can be scoured for loot, such as SMGs, level 3 vests, armor, rifles, and more. Since loot can be scavenged here in large quantities, most players tend to land here, making it riskier for beginners looking to push their ranks.

This location will be suitable if you are looking to improve your overall stats and rank up quickly by winning more matches.

4) Shipyard

The Shipyard is in the southwestern section of Nusa and is filled with containers and warehouses. Here, you can acquire many weapons and utilities on top of containers and inside the warehouses. This location is also safe, as most players tend not to land here.

Even then, one cannot ignore the risks of this location. While collecting loot, be sure to stay vigilant as the area won't provide much cover and can leave you exposed to shots fired.

5) Crystal Bay

Crystal Bay is located in the western region of Nusa and is considered the safest area on the map. Here, you can locate two huts with crates full of level 2 supplies. The huts also contain BGMI shop tokens and plenty of ammunition lying around.

While exploring, look for the Stone Door Key, which will unlock the door to a secret cave as you follow the icon that leads to it. You will find the Tactical Crossbow, some energy drinks, first-aid kits, and more. This location is preferable for a beginner.

Poll : 0 votes