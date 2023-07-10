How to improve your aim and accuracy in BGMI in 2023

In recent years, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most exhilarating and competitive mobile shooting games. Its intense gameplay and difficult mechanics require precision, accuracy, and lightning-fast reactions. Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting in 2023, improving your aim and accuracy is critical for getting a competitive edge and winning battles.

This article will offer useful ideas and approaches for improving your BGMI aim and accuracy.

How to enhance your BGMI aim and accuracy in 2023

Optimize your sensitivity settings

Improving your aim and accuracy begins with adjusting your sensitivity settings. Experiment with various sensitivity levels for camera motions (horizontal and vertical) and ADS. Find the right balance for your playstyle, and you can then increase the sensitivity gradually as you become more comfortable to gain faster reflexes without sacrificing accuracy.

Master crosshair placement

Developing effective crosshair placement is essential for routinely landing accurate strikes in BGMI. Practice keeping your crosshair at head level and anticipating where enemy players may emerge from. When engaging opponents, this reduces the need for vertical adjustments and allows for faster target acquisition.

Practice flick shots

Flick shots are necessary for quickly reacting to unanticipated adversary moves. Improve your reflexes by participating in dedicated flick shot practice sessions. Choose a precise point or target and practice correctly snapping your crosshair to it. Make sure you use a variety of ranges and angles to replicate realistic in-game scenarios.

Utilize the game's training modes

BGMI offers training options to help you improve your shooting abilities. Use these modes to warm up, develop your reflexes, and fine-tune your aim. Use the range to practice tracking moving targets and changing your aim as needed. Return to training modes regularly to maintain and strengthen muscle memory.

Develop better recoil control

Recoil control is essential for sustaining accuracy during protracted engagements in BGMI. Spend time learning about the recoil patterns of various guns and practicing countering them. Learn to regulate vertical and horizontal recoil by using opposite-direction finger motions.

Use aiming techniques

A variety of targeting techniques can be used to improve accuracy in different situations:

Pre-aiming: To reduce reaction time and boost your chances of landing accurate shots, pre-aim at recognized hotspots or common opponent entrance areas.

Tracking: Practice tracking by smoothly following moving targets. To maintain accurate shots, anticipate their movements and adjust your crosshair accordingly.

Strafing: When fighting opponents, strafe (go sideways) to make yourself a more difficult target to hit.

Improve your reflexes and reaction time

In fast-paced games like BGMI, improving your reflexes and reaction time is critical. Participate in activities and exercises that promote hand-eye coordination, such as aim trainers and other reflex-focused games. To develop faster reflexes, regularly challenge yourself to react quickly to diverse stimuli.

Analyze games and learn from others

Observe top-level players in professional competitions to learn about their aiming skills and strategies. Analyze their games to learn how they position themselves, aim, and respond to various scenarios. Take note of their crosshair placement, movement, and decision-making processes, and apply what you've learned to your games in BGMI.

