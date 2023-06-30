Eliminating your enemies with a headshot in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most satisfying feelings for any gamer out there. Headshots are the easiest way to deal maximum damage to your enemies, and you can eliminate them quickly with one bullet. However, landing a perfect headshot is not as easy as you think. You have a really small target to focus on, and the slightest disruption in your concentration can send the bullet away from the target.

You will also need to use a sniper rifle for a perfect headshot. Even with a scope, other guns might not get you the shot you are looking for. This article will guide you through the best tips and tricks for more accurate headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Tips for connecting more headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Practice on the training ground

No matter which gun gamers use or how far the enemy is from them, the key to landing a perfect headshot in BGMI is to practice the shots to perfection. Krafton allows players to practice their skills on the game's training ground to master different skills.

Gamers can try out different gun combinations and attachments to master their killer shots with those guns in their sensitivity settings. This is the best way to improve your headshot accuracy in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) Swipe down while shooting

Swipe down to reduce the effects of recoil in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Any gun you use will always have slight recoils, irrespective of the attachments you use. Due to this, your gun will move slightly upward with every passing bullet. This makes hitting the enemy's head very hard.

Thus, players are advised to swipe down while shooting. This will help them prevent bullets from firing slightly upward from the target.

3) Turn on your Gyroscope

Many beginners do not use gyroscopes. However, this feature can greatly help you, especially while practicing headshot accuracy. The gyroscope sensor setting can help you move your crosshair accurately in Battlegrounds Mobile India by moving your mobile device in that direction.

Many pro players and content creators of the game have proven the effectiveness of the sensor, and you can enhance your performance with the game as well. Turn on the gyroscope settings in the sensitivity section in BGMI.

4) Use Sniper rifles

Sniper rifles are the designated weapons for long-range kills. With a sniper rifle in your hand, your chances of landing a precise headshot increase. You can attach any scope to your sniper rifles, which will help you get a clearer sight of the position of your foes.

BGMI has many amazing sniper rifles, like the Kar 98, the Lynx AMR, the AWM, and others. These guns can take down your enemies with just one bullet to their heads. You should ideally look for these guns when trying to kill your enemies with headshots.

5) Remain prone

During the Battlegrounds Mobile India matches, players should practice landing headshots on their enemies while remaining prone. In BGMI, proning can help you keep your gun stable. This will provide better recoil handling and is essential to getting headshots, thus being used by many pro players to snatch victory.

Besides, as the endgame approaches, crouching and proning will become crucial for gamers to stay undetected by their enemies.

These are all you need to know about getting more headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). You should practice it regularly to yield your desired results soon. Make sure to follow Sportskeeda to learn more about such BGMI skills.

