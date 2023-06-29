“My goal is to win”: Gladiator Esports’ Destro on BGMI return, franchising, and more

After the successful re-launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the Indian markets, the Indian esports scene has started booming yet again. There have been a few tournaments since the game’s return in May, where some new esports franchises tried to gain ground under their feet. Gladiator Esports is one such franchise that announced its roster just before the Sky Esports Championship Series (SCS). Despite not having the desired results, they have given their fans hope from the very first BGMI tournament they entered.

After the conclusion of SCS, Ammar “Destro” Khan, a seasoned veteran of BGMI and the in-game leader of Gladiator Esports’ talked with Sportskeeda. In this interview, the experienced Battleground Mobile India player shared the stories behind the organization's formation, their aspirations as a team, and more.

Gladiator Esports will give it all for the loyal supporters of the franchise in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments

Q. Gladiator Esports has a new roster. Can you narrate the story behind the formation of the organization?

When I was first approached by Gladiator Esports for this new lineup, I was a bit concerned about signing with a new organization. However, after meeting the upper management and ensuring they believed in Indian esports and the future of BGMI, I signed the contract. I believe the roster they have put together is a fabulous one, and with a bit of work, we can go on to be amongst the best in the country.

Q. What are your thoughts on your performance at the SCS?

Destro: Personally, while this was our first proper esports tournament as a team, I am not satisfied with my and the team’s performance in the SCS. I don’t think we gave everything we had in the tournament, which is why we finished ninth. However, it was an important and big learning experience. We got to know our weaknesses, and we look forward to improving and capitalizing on them.

Q. The roster has a great mix of experienced and new players. You have teamed up with DeltaPG and Justin before, while Shogun will embark on his esports journey with the organization. Can you tell the readers about the responsibilities of each player on the team?

Destro: I’m the in-game leader. Delta, Justin, and Shogun are the assaulters.

Q. The team looks strong with seasoned veterans like yourself and DeltaPG. DeltaPG has played alongside Justin under Chemin Esports. With such an experienced lineup, what goals do you have for the organization in the upcoming months?

As an esports athlete, my goal is to win tournaments for Gladiators Esports. I want to finish in a respectable position in every tournament I play for my organization. Additionally, I want to make sure I am creating an impact as an individual player as well.

Q. Being able to compete as teammates earlier in notable tournaments like the Skyesports Pro League and achieving a 7th place finish in the BGMI Masters Series in 2022, what valuable insights have you gathered from those tournaments? Can the fans expect some changes in your playstyle and gameplay inspired by those insights?

Destro: While those were important tournaments in my career, for a fast-changing BR title like BGMI, the meta evolves very quickly. Currently, teams are very aggressive, and I think the new meta is quite favorable for us since we have good firepower. Thus, we are focusing on playing aggressively.

Q. The matches in the BGMI tournaments are often dynamic, always keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. How do you adjust your strategies in such a short time, given that you are playing in such intense situations? Do you analyze your opponents to prepare before the matches?

Before every tournament, I watch the streams to analyze the mistakes of our opponents. In addition, I also look at the points where other teams are lacking to know where we can intercept their rotations. These moments are crucial as they allow us to third-party and pick a couple of finishes. I feel every team here is in a constant process of trying to get the upper hand over each other, and we need to put in hard work and effort every day.

Q. After achieving so much with some of the most prominent teams in the circuit, like SynerGE, Umumba Esports, Team XSpark, and more, what do you think are the most crucial qualities to becoming successful as a team in these tournaments? Is it teamwork, synergy, individual skills, or something else?

Destro: I feel everything is important. The synergy, skills, mindset, and good attitude towards the game are all crucial factors. You must have all of them, but regardless, what I feel is there is always room for improvisation, and therefore I act as the right catalyst by being a mentor of my team. Nevertheless, if you can learn from your mistakes, I feel you can be a pretty good player.

Q. Since BGMI is now available again for Indian gamers, though for a short three-month period, how important do you think the permanent lifting of the ban will be for the esports industry in India?

Destro: BGMI is undoubtedly the biggest esports title in India. The first gaming title to get broadcasted on live television in the history of esports in our region, I feel BGMI is very important for the growth of the entire Indian esports spectrum. It’s one of the main pillars that strengthens our esports ecosystem. Thus, I hope the ban gets lifted permanently.

Q. BGMI and Gladiators fans are excited about the Battlegrounds Mobile India team. What messages would you like to send out to your fans?

Destro: I just want to thank everyone who has supported us in our journey. I've always been grateful to have this constant support from the fans in my life. As a veteran athlete, the biggest motivation is when people support you in your bad times, so it’s very important to have some loyal supporters. I just want to thank each and every one of you for being with us till now. I know we have made some mistakes in the past and let our supporters down, but we look forward to making them proud in the future. We will give our hundred percent and will win for you.

