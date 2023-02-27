5 best BGMI locations to drop in Erangel (February 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has garnered immense popularity within the Indian gaming community, creating excitement among players. The allure of BGMI stems from the grandeur of its Erangel map, a vast, intricate environment that offers an immersive experience. The Erangel map is lauded for its diverse terrain, encompassing verdant forests, expansive fields, and sprawling metropolises.

The map is replete with landmarks and structures, such as military installations, academic institutions, and urban centers, providing gamers ample opportunities for strategic combat. This exposé delves into the myriad facets of the Erangel map and elevates the overall BGMI gaming experience to new heights.

Top 5 recommended BGMI drop locations in Erangel

1) Pochinki

Pochinki is an exceptional hotspot in BGMI, boasting remarkable dynamics. The location is conveniently positioned near the center of Erangel, attracting four to five squads for fast-paced battle royale action. Pochinki offers a decent loot spawn rate, ensuring that a squad of four can find ample loot in any section of the area.

Furthermore, with the recent BGMI update, players can utilize the ledge grab feature to scale the roofs of buildings and remove unsuspecting opponents from unexpected angles. In addition, players seeking to venture to other locations can find many vehicles in and around Pochinki, making it a strategic drop location.

2) School

The school is a renowned and perilous hotspot in Battlegrounds Mobile India, designed by Rozhok as a square-shaped structure. Its central location within landing distance of plane routes makes it a prime target for players seeking high-octane action. This hotspot offers plenty of loot for an entire squad, including level 2 gear, powerful weapons, attachments, and healing items.

Furthermore, BGMI players can quickly dash to neighboring buildings to the east, which offer exceptional cover and hiding spots. However, players must exercise caution while exploring the school area, as it is a high-risk location that attracts intense battles.

3) Military Base

The Military Base, situated on the southern island of Erangel map, is a treasure trove of valuable loot and stands out for its consistency. The hotspot boasts military-grade loot, including level 3 helmets, body armor, weapon attachments, scopes, assault rifles, and sniper rifles.

However, players must keep in mind that the Military Base is always a highly contested drop location in Battlegrounds Mobile India, making it a high-risk area.

Players can target three central buildings that form a 'C' shape to maximize their chances of success. If the flight path is far from the Military Base, players can use fast vehicles like bikes to reach there. Nonetheless, players should remain vigilant while returning to the main island as there is a risk of an ambush on the bridges.

4) Hospital, Georgopol, crates

The Hospital-Georgopol-crates-buildings area is a network of locations that offers great loot potential for players in BGMI. The standout hotspot in the region is the H-shaped Hospital building, which contains a substantial amount of loot for a full squad, including military-grade gear in the corridors.

Georgopol Containers and crates are other excellent places to find loot in this area. The three warehouses are a great starting point, followed by collecting the loot on top of the containers. It's worth noting that players should expect one or more squads to drop simultaneously in this POI, leading to early fights. Players must loot quickly to survive in Georgopol and stay ahead of the competition.

5) Novorepnoye

Situated in the right corner of the southern island, the Novorepnoye region is a prime location for treasure hunters. Shipping crates in this region offer an excellent starting point, with players beginning at the warehouses and then moving on to the top of containers for loot. This location is ideal for late-game rotations, as boats are always available at the nearby beach.

However, players must be prepared to combat military base opponents who may use the bridges adjacent to this POI to move across the island. Nevertheless, the Novorepnoye region remains a highly lucrative location for players seeking to gear up for the game's final stages.

