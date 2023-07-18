5 best strategies for engaging in mid-range combat in BGMI (2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an exciting battle royale game that requires strategic thinking and skillful execution, especially in mid-range combat scenarios. Such conflicts require a combination of tactics and adaptability to be effective in the game. These techniques include positioning, weapon selection, recoil control, tactical tool use, and squad cooperation.

This article looks at some of the greatest BGMI mid-range combat methods to help players improve their chances of success and victory in tough fights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips for engaging enemies in mid-range combat in BGMI

1) Positioning and map awareness

Having map awareness and using it to your advantage is one of the most important parts of mid-range fighting. Keep an eye on the map at all times to spot potential threats and opportunities. Try to position yourself in regions with decent cover and clear sightlines when participating in mid-range combat.

Look for high terrain, structures, or natural cover such as trees and rocks that provide protection and a clear line of sight in the game. This gives you more control over the battlefield and boosts your chances of detecting foes before they spot you in BGMI.

2) Effective use of weapons

Mid-range fighting requires weapons that are adaptable and effective at medium to long distances. For enhanced accuracy and stability, choose assault rifles, DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles), or sniper rifles with appropriate accessories.

Attachments like scopes (3x, 4x, or 6x) and compensators can assist you in routinely landing accurate shots. It's critical to practice and become familiar with the recoil patterns of the weapons you want to employ since this allows you to better control your shots and engage targets in BGMI.

3) Burst firing and tap shooting

Controlling your weapon's recoil is critical in mid-range combat. Instead of continuously spraying bullets, try burst fire or tap shooting techniques. To maintain accuracy, shoot brief bursts of three to five shots or hit the fire button at regular intervals.

Burst firing allows you to maintain a more regulated and accurate spray of bullets, improving the likelihood of regularly hitting your target. It also helps preserve ammunition in BGMI.

4) Grenades

Using grenades and other tactical tools can give you a huge edge in mid-range combat circumstances. For example, frag grenades can flush attackers from cover or compel them to maneuver into unfavorable situations. Smoke grenades can obstruct opponent visibility and provide cover while moving or recovering allies.

Stun grenades or flashbangs can briefly blind or disorient foes, allowing you to exploit their weakness. To increase your accuracy and efficiency, practice your grenade tosses in BGMI.

5) Team coordination and communication

Mid-range fighting is a team sport; great coordination and communication with your colleagues can make or break your performance. Important information such as enemy positions, cover availability, and your plans to engage or disengage should be communicated. This enables your team to organize their moves and activities more effectively, boosting the likelihood of successful interactions.

Coordinate your attacks by flanking opponents from various angles or providing cover fire while your teammates move into opportune positions. Furthermore, sharing resources and equipment among your team members, like health packs, ammo, and attachments, can improve your overall combat effectiveness in BGMI.

Bonus point: Using the peek and lean mechanism

The peek-and-lean mechanism can provide a substantial advantage in mid-range combat settings. By mastering this method, you expose yourself as little as possible while maintaining a clear line of sight on your target. Instead of entirely exposing your character, utilize the lean function to peek behind corners or cover, lowering your danger of being struck while still allowing you to confront foes.

You can gain a tactical advantage, surprise opponents, and increase your survival in mid-range battles by adding peeking and leaning into your gameplay in BGMI.