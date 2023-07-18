5 best techniques for surviving the early game in BGMI (2023)

Surviving the early game in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is key to long-term success in the game. Players compete to gain weapons, equipment, and positioning while avoiding premature eliminations early in the game. By mastering certain methods, you can acquire an advantage over your opponents and boost your chances of triumph in the harsh battlegrounds of BGMI.

This article will look at five crucial tactics for surviving and prospering in the early game of BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips for surviving the early game in BGMI

1) Engage with caution

While it may be tempting to engage in every interaction early on, exercising care and discernment is critical to survival. Only engage when you have a clear advantage, such as greater weaponry, armor, or positioning. Before engaging in combat, assess the scenario by considering the number of foes, their equipment, and the available cover.

Remember that retreating and repositioning are preferable to engaging in disadvantageous combat, especially if you lack adequate resources. Surviving in the early stages means reserving your health, ammunition, and resources for later in the game when engagements become more vital.

2) Map awareness

It is critical to have a high sense of map awareness to survive the early game. Learn about the different zones, hotspots, and high-traffic regions. This knowledge lets you anticipate where your opponents may be and make informed judgments about your positioning and movement in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Regularly monitor the mini-map for any firing or vehicle activity that could signal nearby enemies. Stay alert and gather as much information as possible to stay one step ahead of your opponents.

3) Vehicle awareness

In the early game in BGMI, vehicles might be a double-edged sword. While they provide quick transit and protection, they draw attention and potentially expose you to hostile fire. Consider the surrounding geography and the vicinity of attackers when using vehicles wisely.

If you prefer to utilize a vehicle, park it in a safe spot and prepare an escape route. Avoid driving into densely crowded areas since you can alert opponents to your existence. Use vehicles to quickly and securely rotate between zones in BGMI.

4) Smart positioning

Strategic positioning during the early game can considerably improve your chances of survival. Once you've gathered enough loot, consider traveling to the safe zone's center or high-value regions with strong cover. This placement gives you a better view of approaching adversaries and lowers your chances of being caught beyond the play zone.

Furthermore, take advantage of natural cover, buildings, and structures to ensure you have a secure place to retreat if caught in a gunfight. Keep an eye on your surroundings and stay out of exposed locations where you may be targeted by enemy fire.

5) Stealth and sound discipline

Mastering stealth and discipline can improve your chances of survival in the early game. When possible, walk instead of sprinting to reduce movement noise.

Use the prone and crouch stances to reduce your visibility and make it more difficult for attackers to see you. You can catch opponents off-guard and gain a tactical edge by being covert and minimizing your sound cues in BGMI.

Bonus point: Adaptability

Adaptability is a necessary talent for surviving the early game in BGMI. There are no two matches alike, and you must swiftly adapt your approach based on the circumstances. Maintain flexibility and be prepared to adjust your landing place, looting route, or engagement plans based on available resources and other players' behavior.

Being adaptable also entails being open to varied playstyles and modifying your gameplay to complement the abilities of your teammates. The ability to adapt means that you can maximize your chances of surviving in any situation in BGMI.