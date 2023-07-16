5 best tips for winning Solo matches in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an immensely popular battle royale game that tests your survival and combat skills in a competitive environment in three modes: Solo, Duo, and Squad. Among these three, solo matches in BGMI can be particularly challenging, as you must rely solely on your abilities to outsmart and outlast other players in the game.

This article will provide five essential tips to help you increase your chances of winning solo matches in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best tips to win a solo match in BGMI

1) Drop smart and loot efficiently

The early game is critical for establishing the tone of a solo match in BGMI. Your drop location can make or break your chances of surviving and securing necessary goods. Look for spots not too distant from the flight path yet still contain good loot. This increases your chances of finding high-quality weapons and equipment without encountering too many enemies in the early stages.

Loot rapidly after landing to gear yourself as soon as possible. Prioritize the acquisition of a suitable weapon, ammo, armor, and a backpack to hold more supplies. Collect vital medical goods, including medkits, bandages, and energy drinks, to keep you going after difficult encounters.

2) Map awareness and positioning

Excellent map knowledge and positioning are critical to winning solo matches in BGMI. Maintain awareness of the safe zone's location and move accordingly. Prioritize high-ground places that provide a strategic edge by allowing you to explore the surroundings and locate opponents. These places also serve as cover, making it difficult for opponents to locate and engage with you.

Keep a balance between remaining unnoticeable and actively seeking out engagements. Being too quiet can result in missing opportunities to eliminate opponents while being overly aggressive can endanger you.

3) Sound and visual cues

Sound and visual clues are imperative in solo matches for recognizing the presence of adversaries and planning your next move. Always use headphones or earphones to precisely detect the direction of gunshots, footsteps, and vehicle sounds. This allows you to find opponents before they find you, giving you a significant edge over them.

Open doors, smashed windows, and looted locations are indicators of recent player activity. Keep an eye out for any movement or prone players in the distance that could pose a hazard. Use the 'free look' feature to inspect your surroundings while moving. You can acquire an advantage over your opponents by honing your ability to perceive audio and visual cues in BGMI.

4) Engage strategically and adapt

Surviving in solo matches necessitates making wise decisions while engaging opponents in BGMI. Evade avoidable conflicts, especially early and mid-game, when conserving resources and keeping a low profile is critical. Engage only when you have a clear advantage or when defending yourself is required.

The dwindling safe zone pulls players into proximity in the late game, increasing the possibility of clashes. Prioritize location and make use of natural cover. Let other players fight each other first, if possible, then take advantage of weakened opponents to secure eliminations. To get an advantage, stay mobile and use your surroundings well. Adaptability is essential—analyze the circumstance, switch up your methods, and make appropriate judgments to maximize your chances of winning.

5) Master gunplay and practice

To consistently win solo battles, you must master gunplay and constantly improve your shooting skills. Experiment with various weapons and attachments to find combinations that work best for your playstyle. To maximize damage output and boost your chances of securing swift eliminations, learn to control recoil, tap fire, and aim for headshots.

Spend time practicing or playing frequent matches to improve your reflexes, accuracy, and decision-making under pressure. Regular practice helps you become more familiar with different weapons, develops muscle memory, and improves overall gaming. Consider watching tutorials, videos, or replays of elite players to gain advanced methods, strategies, and insights to elevate your gameplay in BGMI.