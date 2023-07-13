How to spot and counter campers in BGMI in 2023

Campers can be a substantial barrier for players who wish to engage in intense and fast-paced activity in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Camping is an in-game strategy that involves staying in a single spot for a lengthy period, usually in a disguised or favorable position, to acquire an advantage over opponents during a match.

This article explains how you can recognize campers and efficiently counter their techniques, allowing you to improve your BGMI gameplay experience.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Tips to detect and combat campers in BGMI

Identifying camper hotspots

Analyze the map: Familiarize yourself with the various maps in BGMI, as certain regions tend to attract more campers than others. These can include structures, lofty positions, or areas with plenty of cover and concealment.

Pay attention to sound cues: Keep your ears open for sounds such as footsteps, gunfire, or activity nearby. These audio signals can help you locate campers or notice any unusual behavior nearby.

Observe abandoned vehicles: Campers frequently leave their vehicles parked near their hiding places. Keep an eye out for deserted vehicles, which can suggest the existence of a camper nearby.

Utilizing tools

Scopes: Scan faraway places with scopes to find potential camping spots. This allows you to scout for any movement or unusual behavior without endangering yourself in BGMI.

Grenades and throwables: Use grenades and throwables to flush out campers from their hiding places while approaching a suspected camping location. Campers can be forced to disclose themselves or retire from advantageous locations by using frag grenades, stun grenades, or molotov cocktails.

Using tactical approaches

Don't go alone: Teaming up with a teammate increases your chances of effectively countering campers. Coordination with your squad will allow you to attack suspected camper hotspots from several angles, improving your chances of success in BGMI.

Flanking maneuvers: Instead of going straight to a probable camping place, try surrounding it from multiple angles. Campers frequently focus on the most obvious approach ways, allowing you to catch them off guard with surprising directions.

Bait and switch: To attract campers out of their hiding places, use decoys or distraction methods. Throwing grenades in one direction while approaching from another can create confusion and force campers to expose themselves.

Adjusting gameplay strategies

Play aggressively: Campers prefer slow-paced gameplay, so adopt an aggressive playstyle to counteract their strategies. Move quickly, use cover effectively, and sustain steady mobility to make it difficult for campers to correctly monitor your position in BGMI.

Maintain awareness: Maintain constant awareness of your surroundings. To catch campers off-guard, survey your surroundings and suitable camping places regularly. Avoid being overly focused on a single target or region, as this can expose you to camper attacks.

Heightened sensitivity: Adjust the sensitivity settings in-game to enable faster and more precise movements. This allows you to react quickly if you come across a camper or need to efficiently investigate potential hiding areas on the map.

