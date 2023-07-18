3 best BGMI strategies for countering enemy snipers

Snipers can be a deadly opponent in the fast-paced environment of BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI), capable of doing heavy damage from long distances. To level the playing field and effectively fight enemy snipers, you must adopt strategic techniques that increase your survivability and allow you to acquire an advantage. This article will cover three ways to deal with opposing snipers in BGMI, as well as provide specific insights and tactics to assist you combat these long-range dangers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to counter enemy snipers in BGMI

1) Utilize strategic movement and positioning

Strategic mobility and position are the most effective techniques to counter opposing snipers. Consider the following major strategies:

A) Dynamic movement: Avoid standing still, which makes you an easy target. Move constantly, taking advantage of cover and terrain. Changing your position repeatedly makes it difficult for snipers to predict your moves, lowering your chances of being hit.

B) Coverage: Always prioritize cover when moving. To protect yourself from sniper fire, use trees, rocks, buildings, or any other suitable structures. This makes it difficult for snipers to line up their shots and provides you time to react or prepare a counter-attack in BGMI.

C) Use smoke grenades: Smoke grenades are a vital tool for dealing with snipers. They form a visual barrier that prevents them from seeing you, allowing you to securely reposition or advance. Use smoke grenades to confuse and disorient snipers, giving you an advantage in close-quarters battle.

D) Flanking: This is an effective method for catching snipers off guard. Determine their location and work with your team to approach from a different direction. This causes the sniper to split their attention or shift himself, potentially exposing them.

2) Employing communication and teamwork

Effective communication and coordination can be decisive in defeating opposing snipers in BGMI. Here are some ideas for maximizing your team's potential:

A) Spotting and callouts: Effective communication is essential for locating sniper locations. Assign someone to actively scout for snipers and report their whereabouts to the team. To deliver accurate callouts, use voice chat or in-game markers, allowing your team to respond and plan properly.

B) Distract and pin down: Work with your team to divert the sniper's attention as others close in for the kill. The suppressive fire should be used to hold down the sniper and push them into cover, reducing their ability to engage or flee. This technique allows your team to intervene and neutralize the threat in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

C) Combined sniper fire: Fight back with your sniper(s) to counter the enemy. A well-coordinated team of competent snipers can put enormous pressure on opposing snipers, requiring them to constantly move or risk being eliminated.

Use your snipers to retain long-range dominance and limit the efficacy of the opponent in BGMI.

3) Equip and use appropriate gear and load-outs

To effectively oppose enemy snipers, players' gear and load-outs must be optimized. Here are some key considerations:

A) Level 3 helmet: The level three helmet gives enhanced head protection, lowering the likelihood of being killed by a sniper headshot in BGMI. Prioritize gaining one to improve your chances of surviving sniper fire in BGMI.

B) Scopes and attachments: To effectively engage enemy snipers at great distances, use scopes such as 4x or 6x. Attachments like compensators and suppressors can increase weapon stability or minimize muzzle flash, making it more difficult for snipers to detect your location.

C) Grenades and throwable weapons: To flush out or disorient snipers in cover, use frag grenades, shock grenades, or Molotov cocktails. Correctly timing the throws might confuse the sniper's aim or drive them into unfavorable situations in BGMI.