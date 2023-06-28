BGMI 2.5 Snipers tier list: AWM, AMR and more

The popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) provides players with a wide arsenal of sniper weapons that can alter the tide of any long-range fight. Since accuracy and precision are important qualities in BGMI, choosing the perfect sniper weapon can drastically increase the chances of success on the battlefield.

This article will analyze and categorize some of the most prominent sniper rifles in BGMI, classifying them into four distinct tiers: S, A, B, and C.

Here's the BGMI 2.5 sniper rifles tier list

Overpowered (S-tier)

AWM is the undisputed king of snipers in the BGMI. It is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its tremendous damage output and range. It is the most popular sniper rifle in the game due to its ability to annihilate foes with a single well-placed headshot. However, since it is rare and has limited ammo, it is a valuable find in this battle royale game.

Excellent (A-tier)

AMR maintains its position in the A-tier snipers of the game. It has tremendous damage and armor-piercing capabilities, allowing it to take down opponents even through the highest level of the armory. AMR provides an excellent blend of power and range, making it a dependable choice for expert shooters. However, it falls short of the ammunition players can receive in the game.

Good (B-tier)

M24 hits a perfect spot between power and usability in BGMI. Its consistent accuracy and decent damage output make it an excellent pick for gamers who want to excel at long-range combat. While it lacks the extreme power of the AWM or AMR, the adaptability and availability of the M24 make it a reliable alternative for many in the game.

Mosin Nagant combines a classic design with a commendable performance. With its reliable damage and decent bullet velocity, the Mosin Nagant offers a good balance for players who prefer a more traditional sniper rifle. It can be an excellent choice for those seeking a middle ground between power and maneuverability in classic encounters.

Kar98k is a legendary sniper rifle known for its outstanding iron sight. It retains its reputation as a solid option for skilled marksmen in this game. Although its damage output may not be as high as some of its counterparts, the Kar98k compensates with quick handling and a high bullet velocity, making it ideal for players who value precision and speed.

Bad (C-tier)

Win94 is ranked lower due to its poor mobility and unimpressive damage. While its lever-action system provides a unique shooting experience, it lacks the power and range to compete with other snipers. In most instances, Win94's single-shot capacity and lack of attachments make it less attractive in the game.

