Top 3 rewards you can get from BGMI airdrops

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers the opportunity to earn big rewards through airdrops in addition to its primary objective of outlasting opponents and winning. These airdrops are a thrilling and sought-after component of the game, containing rare equipment that can significantly impact performance on the battlefield.

This article will look at the top three rewards available for players from BGMI airdrops. These incentives add excitement and anticipation to the game and give players significant advantages that can mean the difference between victory and defeat in classic matches.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Exploring AWM and other rewards you can get from airdrops in BGMI

3) Mk14 EBR

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, the MK14 is a versatile fighting weapon that can act as an assault rifle and designated marksman rifle with its auto and single mode, respectively. Its versatility makes it a particularly desirable BGMI airdrop reward in the game. The precision, controllable recoil, and ability to switch between single-shot and automatic fire modes distinguish the MK14 from the others. Because of its versatility, you can succeed in all three combat departments in the game, including close-range, mid-range, and long-range combat.

Just like AWM, Mk14 can only be obtained in airdrops. It is also compatible with various attachments, including scopes, grips, and extended magazines. You can customize it to suit your playstyle and maximize its potential in the game.

2) Level 3 Armour

Surviving the furious firefights of Battlegrounds Mobile India necessitates proper protection, and Level 3 Armour offers the highest level of defense possible in the game. Obtaining Level 3 Armour from a BGMI airdrop is a game-changing moment that dramatically increases your odds of survival. Level 3 Armour provides enhanced defense against incoming damage, such as gunshots and explosive impacts in the game.

Equipping Level 3 Armour gives you a significant advantage on the battlefield by decreasing the impact of opposing fire and increasing your overall durability in classic encounters. With Level 3 Armour, you can confidently engage in close-quarters battle, knowing that you have an extra layer of protection. Level 3 Armour is a highly sought-after reward due to its scarcity in classic matches. You will enjoy a considerable advantage over your opponents in BGMI if you obtain it.

1) AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum)

The AWM is a well-known bolt-action sniper rifle representing power and precision in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is renowned for its long-range, pinpoint accuracy and catastrophic damage to opponents. Obtaining the AWM via BGMI airdrop is a rare and thrilling accomplishment, as it is one of the game's most powerful and sought-after weapons. The AWM's capacity to kill with a single headshot, even against fully armored opponents, makes it a powerful force on the battlefield.

Because of its unrivaled range and precision, the AWM is an excellent weapon for long-range battles. It has a powerful scope letting you take precise shots at adversaries from a safe distance. The AWM's scarcity in BGMI airdrops adds to its allure since it symbolizes talent and accomplishment in the game.

While the AWM has excellent attacking capabilities, it should be noted that it does have some limits in the game. Because of its bolt-action system, you must manually chamber each round after firing, resulting in a slower rate of fire than other weapons in BGMI. Furthermore, the scarcity of AWM ammunition emphasizes the importance of precise shot placement and ammo management in this battle royale game.

The AWM reigns supreme as the best option among the gifts gained through airdrops. It is the most prized weapon in the game due to its unrivaled range, catastrophic damage, and ability to breach armor. The AWM's scarcity and the talent necessary to handle it successfully cement its place at the top of this list.

