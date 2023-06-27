5 best tips and tricks to secure airdrops in BGMI

BGMI is one of Krafton's most renowned battle royale titles for mobile platforms. With millions of players logging in daily to experience the best and most realistic battle royale experience, the competition is intense. Ever since the recent unban by the Indian Government for a three-month trial period, players have been leveling up quickly to get up the leaderboard and earn rewards.

BGMI involves a steep learning curve that heavily relies on strategic gameplay to win more matches. On top of that, high-level weapons and utilities play a major role in improving your chances of victory. This is where Airdrops come into play, as they are loot boxes that randomly land on any part of the field and contain some rare and high-level items.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

A deep dive into some of the best tips and tricks to secure airdrops safely in BGMI

Airdrops in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here are a few tips to safely secure airdrops in BGMI. Remember that attempting to loot airdrops is risky and can render you vulnerable to attacks from snipers and close-range combatants. So tread carefully and follow the strategies to loot airdrops more safely.

1) Scan your environment

As mentioned earlier, looting airdrops is a very risky and dangerous task in BGMI, as others will also attempt to do the same. Hence, before you reach the airdrop, take a moment to look around and scan your surroundings. If the area is clear, you can go ahead.

If not, try to take cover or remove enemies who are already there or approaching you.

2) Keep your teammates close by

When playing with your squad, take advantage of your position and use them to loot airdrops. Communication and teamwork are key in this case, as they will give you a better chance of safely securing an airdrop.

It is important to protect one another from invading enemies, and looting airdrops together will also enable you to share resources amongst yourselves.

3) Use Smoke Grenades

This is a useful tool in BGMI that form a thick cloud near you when deployed, hiding you from enemies and allowing you to heal up or escape. While looting airdrops, deploying a smoke grenade will keep you hidden from enemies, as they won't be able to shoot what they can't see.

Use this opportunity to loot the airdrops and escape. If you are playing alone, this is one of the best strategies you can follow, but it also works well when you play with a team.

4) Keep a vehicle close by

In BGMI, vehicles play a crucial role in helping you travel quickly from one location to another. You can also use vehicles as cover and run over enemies moving around on foot. While looting airdrops, get to the drop location by your vehicle and park it nearby.

Take cover behind your vehicle in case enemies attack you, and once you loot the box and acquire the items you need, get back into your vehicle and drive away quickly to avoid any more bullets coming your way.

5) Use the flair gun

The flair gun is primarily used in BGMI to call upon a personal airdrop to be delivered to your location. This is a blessing and a curse, as you would invite a swarm of opponents into your area. The only way to use this tool safely is to wait till the number of players in the lobby has reduced and you are in a safe and isolated location.

In this situation, when the airdrop reaches your location, you can safely loot it.

