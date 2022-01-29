How to best use Flare guns in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

The battlegrounds of BGMI and PUBG Mobile follow the tactics used in modern warfare. To improve the battle royale experience for players, the developers introduced Flare guns in the game a few months back.

Found in random areas on classic mode maps, the Flare gun is known to create chaos in the game. The introduction of Flare guns has seen players indulge in fights to secure the loot contained in the special Flare drop. As a result, the use of Flare guns is banned in the PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports scenario.

However, classic players must know how to use the Flare guns effectively in the classic matches to get an advantage en route to a 'Chicken Dinner'.

How can BGMI and PUBG Mobile players make the best use of Flare guns?

1) To get Flare drop loot

The primary use of Flare guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile is to summon the airdrop which contains great loot. The summoned airdrop contains a Level 3 helmet and vest, as well as a couple of exclusive airdrop weapons which considerably help players during fights.

2) As a bait

Flare guns can summon airdrops in Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, which can act as bait if the strategy is executed properly. It has already been done by many YouTubers who tricked their enemies by lighting the Flare in the open.

As the lit flare can be seen from a long distance, several squads rush towards it to get their hands on the loot. Players can then open fire on enemies trying to loot the Flare drop in the open.

This will ensure that players have an easier time at ambushing enemies while they're looting the drop, or when they are engaged with other squads who are alos vying for the special loot.

3) To summon the armored vehicle

The BRDM-2 is a special armored vehicle which can be seen in the battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile and BGMI. It was revamped and improved a few months back so that it can be operated even in water without sinking. Moreover, the BRDM-2's hit point has been considerably increased by the developers.

As a result, it can be incredibly helpful in traversing contest zones, and even provide cover in BGMI and PUBG Mobile's end zones.

The armored BRDM-2 can only be summoned by igniting a flare with the help of a Flare gun. However, this must be done outside the safe zone, or else the players will be given an airdrop instead.

