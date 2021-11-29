How to get BGMI Squad Goals rewards for free easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Since its release in July, BGMI has gained popularity, resulting in the game's collaboration with several other franchises and organizations. The BGMI Squad Goals event is a limited-time and exclusive event in BGMI.

The BGMI Squad Goals event has appeared in-game as a result of a major official collaboration between BGMI and football giants Liverpool FC. Squad Goals event will provide free rewards to the game's users and will be in the game from November 17 to December 13.

What are the free rewards from the BGMI Squad Goals event and how to get them?

Squad Goals event in Battlegrounds Mobile India is a treat for all football lovers playing the game. This is the first time in BGMI that a football team has collaborated with the game. The free rewards that are available to all have added more hype to the event.

What are the free rewards?

There are a lot of rewards that can be obtained from the event, but the highlighted ones are a time-limited LFC printed customized parachute skin, a permanent LFC backpack and the permanent LFC home kit.

How to get the free rewards?

There are several smaller events within the Squad Goals event that enable the users to complete the required tasks and get free rewards.

LFC Walk On: There are three tasks for this event that will run from November 20 to December 2. The tasks and their respective rewards are:

Reach 100 Personal Energy to get a Classic Coupon Scrap: This reward is the easiest one to obtain as a player needs to stay online and play a handful of matches to get a Classic Coupon Scrap. Reach 500 Personal Energy to get a Classic Coupon: A Classic Coupon as a gift has always been welcomed by players of the game. Players need to reach the weekly personal energy present in the Clan Objective. Reach 1000 Personal Energy to get the LFC Backpack: Clad in red, the traditional colours of Liverpool Football Club, the backpack can be obtained by players upon completion of 100 Weekly personal energy present in the Clan Objective.

LFC You'll Never Walk Alone: This sub-event has a single objective of joining a clan in the game which will result in players obtaining a 7-day-limited LFC parachute skin. This sub-event voices the famous club song of Liverpool.

The Liverpool FC home kit can be obtained by players playing 10 Classic matches with Clan members.

There are rumors of a sub-event appearing in BGMI that will let players get a free and permanent LFC home outfit to customize their BGMI character. However, its name and detailed information are yet to become available.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan