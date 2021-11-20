BGMI x Liverpool FC collaboration confirmed: Release date, expected in-game events, and more

BGMI enthusiasts who are also Liverpool fans will surely be excited about the latest collaboration between the two. The upcoming collaboration event is titled “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. BGMI recently came up with some exciting features that were introduced as part of the 1.7.0 update.

This news is not unexpected as PUBG Mobile unveiled a collaboration with the Liverpool Football Club very recently. Naturally, it is expected that the same will be introduced in BGMI.

BGMI X Liverpool collaboration

Krafton made an official post on social media hinting about the upcoming in-game events that will be a part of the BGMI X Liverpool collaboration. Players can stand a chance to win exciting prizes by taking part in these events.

The event will commence from November 20, 2021 onwards. The event is expected to carry on for around a month and nothing much has been revealed officially.

PUBG Mobile X Liverpool hint

Since Krafton did not reveal much about BGMI’s collaboration, players can take a few hints from the PUBG Mobile X Liverpool collaboration. This collaboration started on November 12, 2021 and will continue until December 20, 2021.

Here are a few features that BGMI gamers can expect:

The new collaboration will introduce limited edition Liverpool jerseys that players can flaunt on the battlefield.

Mobile gamers will also be able to get their hands on free in-game items.

PUBG Mobile X Liverpool collab was unveiled on November 12 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Drew Crisp, senior vice president of Liverpool Football Club, shared his thoughts about the collaboration:

“With the realm of online gaming growing and evolving amongst our fans, PUBGM is the perfect platform to connect with them in a different, but very relevant context.”

Vincent Wang, the head of PUBG Mobile publishing, also shared the game’s vision of engaging in collaborations with industry leaders. He commented:

“[…] we look forward to further integrating the world of football into PUBG Mobile.”

With their team performing well on-field, BGMI X Liverpool FC fans will surely want to flaunt their beloved red shirt in-game.

Edited by R. Elahi