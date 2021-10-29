PUBG Mobile x Liverpool FC collaboration date and events confirmed

Football lovers, particularly Liverpool supporters, are in for a treat since PUBG Mobile revealed an association with the renowned Merseyside club. The same information was provided in a social media post on the game’s official handles:

“PUBG MOBILE X Liverpool Football Club Collaboration is coming soon on 12 November. Participate in the collab event in-game on 12 November to earn a permanent backpack!”

Like all other collaborations, it is expected that themed content will be added to the game, alongside several events for players to enjoy. As a consequence, there is a lot of excitement within the PUBG Mobile community.

Dates, rewards of PUBG Mobile x Liverpool FC collaboration

PUBG Mobile has previously partnered with various famous figures, series, and organizations, including Alan Walker, McLaren, The Walking Dead, and others. Eventually, this led to the game gaining popularity throughout the world.

According to the social media post, the PUBG Mobile x Liverpool FC collaboration will go live on 12 November, which is just around two weeks away. Consequently, the collab’s events will start on the same date and provide gamers with an opportunity to get their hands on a permanent backpack skin.

It will be an excellent opportunity for users to receive a free reward, so they shouldn’t miss out. Further details about the association are expected to be unveiled soon.

As a result, fans should follow PUBG Mobile on social media platforms to stay updated about all the news.

Baby Shark-related events are live in the game and offer many rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A few days back, PUBG Mobile also announced an affiliation with Baby Shark. Presently, an in-game event is running in the battle royale title, offering players the opportunity to get a permanent Baby Shark set alongside several other goodies.

The developers recently disclosed a collaboration with Koenigsegg as well, and it will start on 1 November.

Edited by Ravi Iyer