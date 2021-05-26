PUBG Mobile x McLaren collaboration: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile recently announced its collaboration with prominent British supercar manufacturer McLaren.

Several McLaren skins are rumored to be making their way into the game for the Coupe RB, which was added to the battle royale during the recent 1.4 update.

The announcement was made via a post on PUBG Mobile's official social media handles. The post read:

"Buckle up! You're in for the ride of your life! Chase your dreams with PUBG MOBILE x McLaren - coming soon!"

PUBG Mobile developers are expected to announce details of the collaboration in the near future.

Leaked skins of the PUBG Mobile x McLaren collaboration

Here are the PUBG Mobile x McLaren skins that were leaked on YouTube a while ago:

#1 McLaren 570S (Raspberry)

McLaren 570S (Raspberry) (Image via ShubhGamerz / YouTube)

#2 McLaren 570S (Glory White)

McLaren 570S (Glory White) (Image via ShubhGamerz / YouTube)

#3 McLaren 570S (Royal Black)

McLaren 570S (Royal Black) (Image via ShubhGamerz / YouTube)

#4 McLaren 570S (Pearlescent)

McLaren 570S (Pearlescent) (Image via ShubhGamerz / YouTube)

#5 McLaren 570S (Zenith Black)

McLaren 570S (Zenith Black) (Image via ShubhGamerz / YouTube)

#6 McLaren 570S (Lunar White)

McLaren 570S (Lunar White) (Image via ShubhGamerz / YouTube)

Players can watch the following video to learn more about these skins:

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with a number of celebrities, movie franchises and brands in the past.

These include Lost Frequencies, Alesso, R3HAB, BlackPink, Alan Walker, the Walking Dead TV series, Mountain Dew, Yamaha, Metro Exodus, and more.

