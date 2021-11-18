When will BGMI 1.7 update be released for Android and iOS devices?

Now that the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update has rolled out, BGMI players are eagerly waiting for their turn. Players have already gotten a taste of what is in store for them via the Patch Notes preview.

Much to their excitement, the BGMI 1.7.0 update is arriving tomorrow, 19 November 2021. The timing details are given below.

BGMI 1.7.0 update timings

Time schedule of the BGMI 1.7.0 update (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

As mentioned above, the update will be arriving tomorrow. However, the timings are different based on the platform it is being released on. The schedule is given below:

iOS device owners: 8:00 am IST

Android device owners: 9:00 am IST

So as per the schedule given above, the update will arrive first on the Apple App Store and then arrive on the Google Play Store an hour later. Players can head over to their respective stores and update to the latest version of BGMI.

Note: The exact time of arrival of the update might differ depending on the device the player is using.

BGMI 1.7.0 update features

Transport to Mirror Island via Wind Barrier (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA/YouTube)

The BGMI 1.7.0 update packs in quite a few exciting features which is why players are looking forward to enjoying what the BGMI X Arcane collaboration brings in:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A brand new mode called Mirror World is being introduced where BGMI gamers will be able to transport to Mirror Islands via the Wind Barrier. They can then switch to their favorite League of Legends characters and destroy Arcane Monsters. They will also be able to collect Hextech Crystals and exchange them for guns and supplies.

Players will now be able carry their knocked-down teammates. Their movement speed will be lowered, and they will be unable to use vehicles or weapons during this time.

Mobile gamers can acquire exciting in-game items like bundles and gun skins via the Royale Pass.

Popular modes like Vikendi, Survive Till Dawn, and Metro Royale are being re-introduced.

Edited by Siddharth Satish