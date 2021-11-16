PUBG Mobile 1.7 update APK file size revealed

The PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update is gradually rolling out on the mobile gaming platform, and players are excited to try out the new features. The patch has already arrived on iOS devices and will come to Androids at 6.30 pm IST.

For the latest update, the developers have gone for the ultimate PUBG Mobile x Arcane collaboration. Users can play as League of Legends characters in a new mode called Mirror World and will also be able to go head-to-head with Arcane Monsters.

PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update APK file size

The time of arrival and the size of the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update (Image via Discord)

The APK file size for the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update is 690 MB for Android devices. iOS gamers will have to spare 1.68 GB of storage space to download the new update successfully.

Players who update PUBG Mobile to its latest version via the APK file must note that they will be able to enjoy the game from 1.30 pm IST. Depending on the version of the device they are using, users might be able to enjoy the battle royale title before or after the said time.

PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update features

Here are some exciting features that the latest PUBG Mobile update has brought forth:

A new mode called Mirror World has been introduced where players will be able to travel to Mirror Islands and switch to their favorite Arcane characters. Players will also be able to destroy Arcane Monsters and collect Hextech Crystals.

Attractive in-game cosmetics like Vanguard suits and gun skins will be introduced via the Royale Pass.

Popular PUBG Mobile modes like Vikendi, Metro Royale, Survive Till Dawn, and more are being re-introduced.

Players can now carry their knocked-down teammates. Their speed will be lowered, and they can use vehicles or weapons while carrying.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and its lighter version are banned in India. Players are requested to enjoy the regional version, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and wait for the BGMI 1.7.0 update to arrive.

