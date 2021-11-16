PUBG Mobile 1.7 update size, download link, and release time for Android and iOS

Players have been waiting for the PUBG Mobile X Arcane collaboration and much to their excitement, the 1.7.0 update is rolling out today, 16 November 2021. Mobile gamers can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to get the game updated.

The new update features exciting characters from the League of Legends universe. Players can have a fun time defeating the Arcane Monsters and collecting Hextech Crystals to purchase supplies.

Mobile gamers who have the older version of PUBG Mobile will not be able to enjoy the game with their friends who have updated to the latest versions. Here are the details regarding the exact time the update will arrive.

PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update time

The time of arrival and the size of the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update (Image via Discord)

The exact time of the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update is different from platform to platform. The update will gradually be released from 5:30 am IST onwards. The detailed list is given below:

Apple App Store: 8:30 am IST

Google Play Store: 6:30 pm IST

Players can expect the APK file for the update to be effective around 1:30 pm IST. There is a possibility that some players can enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update before/after the time mentioned above, depending on the device they are using.

Note: One of the best aspects is that none of the servers are being taken offline. This essentially implies that players will be able to enjoy PUBG Mobile regardless of the arrival of the update.

PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update size

The size of the update is 690 MB for Android devices. For iOS devices, the latest update will take up a whooping 1.68 GB of storage space.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and the lite version are banned in India. Players are requested to enjoy the regional version Battlegrounds Mobile India and wait for the BGMI 1.7.0 update to arrive.

