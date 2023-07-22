5 BGMI tips and tricks for surviving the intense fights

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an action-packed battle royale game that throws 100 players against each other in dramatic survival battles. To outlast your opponents as the last man standing, you'll need to plot, adapt, and think swiftly. To navigate complex circumstances, this fast-paced mobile game combines talent, teamwork, and map awareness.

This article will go over important tips and methods to enhance your chances of surviving in the action-packed environment of BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to survive the intense fights in BGMI

1) Choosing the right landing spot

In any BGMI match, the first essential decision is where to land. The location of your landing can have a huge impact on your chances of survival. Consider landing away from the flight path in a less congested place if you prefer a relaxing early game. This method lets you loot and gear up without the fear of attack.

Landing in popular areas, on the other hand, can be fun but also perilous if you're looking for some early action. High loot sites such as Pochinki, School, and Military Base draw many players, resulting in fierce clashes immediately away. If you choose these locations, loot quickly and aggressively, and prioritize acquiring a weapon to protect yourself.

2) Mastering loot priority

Once you've landed, loot priority is critical for efficiently equipping up in BGMI. Find a dependable weapon and some basic armor as soon as possible. Look for weapons with high damage and adaptability, such as the AKM, M416, or SCAR-L. Having a weapon in the early phases of the game provides you with a fighting chance against opponents who may have landed nearby.

Then, concentrate on ammo, first-aid kits, and utility items such as grenades and smoke. It's critical to find a happy medium between offense and defense. Finding a proper combination of healing items is critical for surviving difficult battles.

3) Map awareness and positioning

Survival in BGMI is dependent on map awareness and location. Keep an eye on the shrinking play zone and the timer that indicates when the next circle will arrive. Plan your movements carefully to stay within the safe zone and avoid being caught by the shrinking blue zone.

During severe firefights, attempt to take advantage of the environment. Use covers such as trees, rocks, buildings, and hills to shield oneself from enemy fire. Running in open fields will make you an easy target. To reduce your chances of being discovered, move strategically and take advantage of natural cover.

4) Sound awareness and headphone usage

BGMI delivers vital audio cues that can give you a considerable advantage during fierce battles. Invest in a good pair of headphones to hear footsteps, gunfire, and car noises correctly. Sound awareness can assist you in detecting nearby attackers or oncoming threats, allowing you to plan and respond appropriately.

Remember that the audio in BGMI is directional, so pay attention to the intensity and stereo location of the sound. Adjust the volume to hear footsteps and distant gunfire without drowning out other game sounds. The ability to predict adversary movements based on sound can make or break a conflict.

5) Squad communication and coordination

Effective communication and coordination are critical when playing in a squad. Coordination of landing zones, loot distribution, and battle techniques is required. Inform others about opponent positions, loot potential, and zone mobility. Individual opponents can be overpowered, and heated conflicts can be navigated more efficiently by a well-coordinated unit.

To transmit enemy locations correctly, use voice chat or in-game markers. When fighting, attempt to concentrate your fire on a single target to enhance your chances of quickly dispatching adversaries. Establish a designated shot-caller to make tactical judgments during high-pressure situations in BGMI.