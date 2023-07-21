Top 5 DMRs for long range in BGMI (2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a famous mobile battle royale game in which players must have the proper equipment to survive and succeed. Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs) are among the different weapon types available and play an important part in long-range confrontations. Whether you're a sharpshooter looking for pinpoint accuracy or a tactical gamer looking for strategic advantage, these DMRs have a variety of options to help you rule the battlefield.

This article looks at the top five DMRs for long-range combat in BGMI in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

QBU, Mini14, and 3 more are some of the best DMRs for long-range battles in BGMI

5) QBU

QBU (Image via Krafton) Mini14 (Image via liquipedia)

The QBU-88, abbreviated as the QBU, is a semi-automatic DMR chambered for 5.56mm ammunition. It has high accuracy and damage output, making it an ideal choice for long-range combat. The gun is distinguished from other DMRs by its unique built-in bipod feature, which minimizes recoil and enhances stability when players are prone. This added benefit makes this weapon exceptionally dependable for maintaining positions and delivering accurate shots at long ranges.

The magazine capacity of the QBU is adequate, holding 10 rounds that can be increased with the use of accessories. To improve its effectiveness in long-range confrontations, players can equip multiple scopes, such as the 6x, 8x, and even the 3x. Overall, the QBU is a good option for those who value accuracy and stability during long-distance battles in BGMI.

4) Mini14

Another famous DMR in BGMI is the Mini14, which is noted for its versatility and consistency in long-range engagements. This semi-automatic rifle uses the 5.56mm rounds and specializes in delivering high damage with minimal recoil. Its semi-auto firing mode allows for controlled rounds when engaging targets at a distance, assuring accurate follow-ups.

The Mini14's ability to equip numerous attachments, particularly the muzzle and scope, is one of its primary features that allow players to fine-tune its performance to their desired playstyle. The Mini14 can take scopes such as the 4x, 6x, and even the 8x, making it an effective long-range sniper weapon. The gun's standard 20-round magazine can also be expanded to increase its combat effectiveness.

3) SKS

The 7.62mm SKS is a semi-automatic DMR that is favored for its great damage output and dependability in long-range battles. It has a decent blend of precision and power, making it an excellent choice for gamers who love to participate in single-shot combat.

With an attachment, the SKS's standard magazine capacity of 10 rounds can be increased to 20 shots. To make use of the range capabilities, players can equip various scopes, such as the 4x, 6x, and 8x. Its decent recoil, compared to other DMRs, allows gamers to deliver more consistent and accurate shots in BGMI.

2) SLR (Self-loading rifle)

In BGMI, the SLR, a 7.62mm semi-automatic DMR, is well-known for its high damage and effective range. It packs a powerful punch, capable of dispatching foes with a few well-placed shots. The gun's increased damage output vs 5.56mm DMRs makes it a popular pick for gamers who prioritize hitting hard from long ranges.

While the SLR has slightly higher recoil, players can easily handle it with practice and the use of attachments such as compensators or muzzle brakes. The SLR can be outfitted with different scopes, allowing gamers to engage adversaries from a distance with precision in BGMI.

1) MK14

The 7.62mm MK14 stands out among the DMRs as a specialized marksman rifle with the ability to switch to full-auto mode. This makes it a dangerous and adaptable weapon in both long-range and close-range conflicts. Its single-shot mode provides excellent accuracy and damage, allowing gamers to precisely snipe opponents.

The MK14 can be outfitted with a variety of scopes, including 4x, 6x, and 8x, to accommodate varied playstyles and circumstances. However, its full-auto mode comes at the expense of higher recoil, making continuous fire more difficult to control. As a result, players must practice handling the weapon in both shooting modes in BGMI.