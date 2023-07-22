Top 5 common mistakes made by BGMI players

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular mobile battle royale game that has won the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. However, to become a skilled BGMI player, dedication, practice, and a thorough understanding of the game's principles are required. Many players, both new and seasoned veterans, make mistakes that impede their advancement and success in the game.

This article looks at the top five mistakes made by BGMI players and offers advice on how to avoid them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Worst mistakes to avoid while playing in BGMI

5) Dropping in hot zones without a plan

Dropping into hot zones without a well-thought-out plan is one of the most common blunders players make. Hot zones, often high loot-density regions, draw many players looking for early-game action. While early battles can be exhilarating, they can also be dangerous since they frequently result in a swift elimination if you are unprepared.

Solution: Instead of dropping into hot zones blindly, analyze the plane's flight path and select a site that is less crowded but still delivers great rewards. This method allows you to safely equip yourself with weapons and accessories before engaging in combat. To avoid ambushes, always maintain situational awareness and monitor the minimap. Understanding the risk-reward ratio of each drop location can increase your chances of survival and success in BGMI.

4) Overlooking sound cues

Sound cues in BGMI provide players with important information regarding adversary movements and activities. Ignoring or underestimating the importance of sound can lead to various errors, such as missing enemy footsteps or failing to notice the sound of an oncoming vehicle.

Solution: Invest in headphones and tweak the audio settings in-game to improve sound clarity. To effectively discover enemy positions, learn to distinguish between various sounds such as footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle engine noises. In BGMI, mastering auditory cues can give you a huge advantage in recognizing and outplaying opponents.

3) Poor time and resource management

Many players struggle with successfully managing their time and resources during matches. This error frequently manifests by spending too much time looting, ignoring the safe zone, or wasting important things.

Solution: Prioritize efficient looting during the early game to swiftly equip yourself with the necessary items. Once you have a good loadout, concentrate on putting yourself within the safe zone and tactically arranging your rotations.

During the later phases of the game, avoid overextending yourself in quest of loot, as this can leave you vulnerable to hostile attacks. Learn how to use healing goods and throwables wisely to maximize their usefulness.

2) Lack of communication and team coordination

BGMI has both solo and team-based modes, with the latter requiring strong communication and teamwork to be successful. Many players, particularly those new to the game, fail to properly communicate with their teammates, resulting in misunderstandings and poor decision-making.

Solution: If you're playing with a group, use voice chat or text messages to relay important information like enemy locations, loot drops, and strategy. Active listening should be practiced and encouraged by your teammates.

Establish a clear team leader or shot-caller to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations. Developing solid coalition and communication skills can substantially increase your chances of winning matches in BGMI.

1) Impatience and overaggression

Impatience and overaggression are negative tendencies that can lead to impulsive judgments and early game exits. Both can be linked to charging into confrontations without appraising the circumstances, rushing foes aggressively, or getting annihilated in unneeded encounters.

Solution: Develop patience and a strategic playstyle that entails assessing the situation before acting. Consider the risks and potential implications of your decisions, especially late in the game when positioning and time are critical. Fight only when you have a clear advantage and avoid unnecessary conflicts that could jeopardize your chances of survival.