Top 3 BGMI tips and tricks for engaging enemies in water-based areas

Due to the unique dynamics and movement limits in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), engaging adversaries in water-based places is difficult. With the appropriate methods, though, you can acquire an advantage over your opponents. By learning some of these methods, you can improve your gameplay and become a formidable force in BGMI's dynamic water conflicts.

This article will go over the top three tips and strategies for mastering water-based fighting in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

How to engage enemies in water-based areas in BGMI

1) Use water as cover

Water is a two-edged sword in BGMI. On the one hand, it limits your mobility, but on the other, it can give good protection. Always be aware of your surroundings when confronting adversaries in water-based areas. Use the water body's depth to your advantage by staying submerged and making yourself more difficult to see. You can reduce your visibility even further by going prone while underwater.

To make the most of this strategy, follow these guidelines:

Stay near objects: Look for rocks, piers, or other structures in the water that can provide additional protection. Pop in and out of cover to attack your opponents while remaining safe.

Utilize diving: BGMI has diving mechanics, which allow you to dive underwater for a short time. Take advantage of this when moving between cover or evading enemy fire.

2) Equip suitable weapons and attachments

The weapons and attachments you use in BGMI can have a big impact on your performance in water-based combat. Certain attachments can improve your capabilities, and not all guns are equally powerful underwater.

Weapons

Shotguns: Shotguns are extremely powerful in close-quarters combat, making them an excellent choice for aquatic encounters where you will most likely be in close contact with foes.

SMGs (Submachine Guns): SMGs provide a strong combination of fire rate and damage, making them reliable weapons for water-based battles.

ARs: If you can't find a shotgun or an SMG, assualt rifles are a good substitute and can be beneficial in water engagements.

Attachments

Extended magazines: Because water-based confrontations can lead to lengthy fights, possessing an extended magazine is important for continuous fire.

Suppresor: Water regions frequently produce a greater echo, making it simpler for adversaries to detect you based on gunfire. A suppressor can obscure your position and provide a stealth advantage.

3) Collaborate with your team

Coordination is essential for success in Squads or Duos in BGMI. Communicating and planning well with your team can make all the difference. Here are some of the points:

Call out enemy positions: To transmit enemy positions in the water, use directional markers or compass bearings. This will allow your team to reply more swiftly and effectively.

Assign functions: Assign clear roles to each team member in water-based engagements. For example, one player can be assigned as a sniper, giving cover from the shore while others engage in combat.

Cover fire and retreat: Provide cover fire from the shore to confuse or suppress the enemy if one of your teammates is engaged in the water. If your colleague needs to retreat, make sure you're ready to assist them while they retreat.

Bonus tips

Boost usage: Using boost items such as Energy Drinks or Adrenaline Syringes will temporarily increase your movement speed in the water, making it simpler to avoid enemy fire or reposition.

Sound: Water places are noisier than other regions due to splashing and diving sounds. To detect adversary movement and position, pay great attention to acoustic signals.

Remember that mastering water-based encounters requires practice and modification. You'll have a better grasp of how to use the environment to your advantage and outmaneuver your opponents as you gain experience.

To become a powerful force in BGMI's water-based fights, stay watchful, coordinate well with your team, and always be prepared for unforeseen scenarios.