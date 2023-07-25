How to effectively clear and secure compounds in BGMI

Mastering the art of clearing and securing compounds is critical for victory in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Navigating these high-risk environments necessitates strategic preparation, coordination, and tactical skill. By putting some of the methods into action, you will increase your chances of success and take your gameplay to the next level.

This article lists key insights and strategies for approaching compounds confidently, ensuring you seize possession of the loot, obtain advantageous positions, and outmaneuver opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to clear and secure compounds in BGMI

Preparing for compound clearing

Before reaching a compound, you must assess the circumstances and devise a strategy with your crew in BGMI.

Communication is essential, so ensure that everyone is on the same page. Gather information about the layout of the compound, prospective enemy positions, and potential loot sites. Designate a point person, support players, and flanking experts for each squad member.

Awareness and stealth

Use stealth and alertness to your advantage as you approach a compound. To avoid alerting surrounding opponents, move quietly.

Peek around corners and through windows with the camera to see enemy movements or camping players. Pay close attention to any footsteps or gunfire, as audio clues can disclose the adversary's whereabouts.

Coordination and teamwork

Effective compound clearing is strongly reliant on coordinated teamwork. Coordination of your squad's movements and actions is essential, as is covering each other's backs. In tight locations like corridors or staircases, one player can take the lead while others give cover.

Grenade usage

Grenades are effective weapons for clearing compounds and bringing adversaries out of hiding in BGMI.

Frag grenades can be used to flush out foes from rooms or buildings, and stun grenades can be used to momentarily cripple opponents before going in for the kill. Remember to communicate with your squad before firing explosives to avoid accidentally injuring your comrades.

Room-by-room cleaning

Clear rooms one by one as you enter a compound, scrutinizing corners and possible hiding areas.

Make sure to kill any threats as soon as possible to secure the region and acquire possession of riches and advantageous positions. To prevent opponents from regrouping or flanking your team, move steadily but quickly.

Communication and callouts

In BGMI, clear communication is critical, especially when dealing with compounds. To provide real-time updates on opponent movements, loot locations, and tactical plans, use voice chat or call to action. Accurate callouts can make or break your squad's performance.

Reposition and rotate

Consider moving to a different site after clearing a compound to preserve unpredictability and avoid becoming easy targets.

Staying in one spot for an extended time raises the chance of drawing other adjacent squads, potentially leading to engagements and jeopardizing your position in BGMI.