5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in BGMI (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular battle royale game that requires a combination of strategy, quick reflexes, and pinpoint accuracy. Recoil management is a vital skill that beginners must perfect. Recoil is the upward movement of a weapon's barrel after firing that can cause bullets to miss the target. Newcomers can enhance their recoil-control skills and increase their chances of success on the battlefield by following some of these vital suggestions.

This article delves into useful tips that can help beginners to overcome the recoil problems in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips for controlling recoil in BGMI for beginners

1) Understanding recoil patterns

Every weapon in BGMI has a distinct recoil pattern that represents the path the barrel takes when you fire continuously. Understanding these patterns is the basis for good recoil control. Spend time on the training ground or in practice mode learning how each weapon reacts when fired.

You can forecast the direction it will move in by studying the pattern and adjusting your aim accordingly. This becomes nearly automatic with practice, resulting in more accurate shots.

2) Grip attachments

Attachments are important in customizing the performance of your weapon in BGMI. Grips, in particular, can assist you in properly managing it. There are numerous grips available, each designed to control a distinct component of recoil.

Vertical grips reduce vertical recoil, angled grips balance vertical and horizontal recoil, while thumb grips concentrate on controlling horizontal recoil. Experiment with various attachments to find the combination that best suits your playstyle. Remember that the proper choice can greatly increase your control over the weapon's movement.

3) Burst firing and tapping

The continual shower of bullets, especially at greater ranges, can be difficult to control in BGMI. Burst fire and tapping are two approaches for dealing with this problem. Instead of continuously pressing the trigger, consider firing in brief bursts of 2-4 shots.

Because you can modify your aim between bursts, you have better control over recoil. Furthermore, tapping entails firing single bullets at a controlled rate, which can be especially useful in long-range battles. By using these tactics, you can retain precision while efficiently minimizing recoil.

4) Practice sensitivity settings

Your in-game sensitivity settings are quite important in controlling recoil in BGMI. High sensitivity can cause your crosshair to hop around wildly. A low sensitivity value, on the other hand, can impair your ability to aim swiftly. It is critical to achieve a balance.

Experiment with various sensitivity settings to see what works best for you. Many players prefer a slightly lower value for better recoil control, but the best setting is determined by your own preferences and playstyle. Adjusting and fine-tuning your sensitivity regularly can lead to better recoil management.

5) Aim-down-sight (ADS) technique

When confronting adversaries in BGMI, the aim-down-sight (ADS) approach entails aiming down the weapon's sights. This method can help you better control recoil, especially in mid- to long-range engagements.

When aiming like this, the greater stability of the weapon can counteract the upward movement induced by recoil, resulting in more precise shots. While ADS may slightly impede your mobility, the increased accuracy and control it provides can make a huge difference in your gameplay.

Bonus point: Utilize training modes and custom rooms

BGMI provides a variety of training settings and specialized rooms to assist you in developing your recoil-control skills. The training ground provides a safe place for you to practice shooting at stationary and moving targets, which will help you improve your aim and recoil control.

Custom rooms also enable you to practice against real players, friends, or even community-created training sessions. Participating in these modes not only allows you to practice in a risk-free environment, but also exposes you to a variety of weapon kinds, settings, and opponents. These allow you to become more adept at adapting to recoil during real matches in BGMI.