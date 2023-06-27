How to control AKM recoil in BGMI (2023)

Recoil management is a critical talent in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that distinguishes expert players from the rest. The AKM assault rifle stands out among the other weapons available in the game due to its great damage output. However, its high recoil poses a hurdle that players must tackle to maximize their efficacy on the battlefield.

This article delves into the complexities of AKM recoil control, providing practical tips and tactics to master this fearsome weapon in BGMI.

Understanding and controlling AKM Recoil in BGMI

Recoil is the backward movement of a weapon after it has been fired. Because of its strong 7.62mm ammo, the AKM is notorious for its significant recoil. Upon firing, its vertical and horizontal oscillations make it difficult to land accurate shots.

Recoil substantially impacts gameplay by causing missed shots, poorer accuracy, and delayed follow-up shots. Mastering recoil control will improve your ability to land accurate shots and effectively kill opponents in the game.

Preparing for recoil control

It is essential to optimize your loadout before going into recoil control strategies, as attachments are critical in reducing recoil. Equip a compensator or any other muzzle since they lessen the weapon's vertical recoil.

Furthermore, selecting the appropriate sensitivity levels for your device and personal preferences is crucial. Experiment with different sensitivity settings to achieve the right balance for successful weapon control in BGMI.

Burst firing and tap shooting

Avoid using the rifle in full-auto mode to control AKM recoil. Instead of holding the trigger down, fire quick bursts of three or four bullets by swiftly pressing the trigger. This strategy aids in managing the AKM's vertical recoil, allowing you to maintain accuracy and control over your shots.

Crouching and prone techniques

Crouching and prone tactics can help you stabilize your aim and decrease the force of the gun's recoil in BGMI. Lowering your posture by crouching or going prone offers a more stable shooting posture, which makes controlling the AKM's recoil easier. Crouch or go prone tactically whenever possible to control recoil during fights and boost your chances of landing precise shots at the enemy.

Compensation techniques

Apply downward pressure on your device when firing to resist the upward pull of the recoil. This compensatory technique lets you control the AKM's recoil and land your shots on the target. Practice this technique to increase your muscle memory and ability to counteract recoil in classic BGMI encounters.

Recoil pattern analysis

Spend some time investigating the AKM's recoil in the game. Recognize its vertical and horizontal movement patterns. This understanding will assist you in anticipating and mitigating recoil during combat. Take note of the pattern and modify your compensating behaviors to reduce recoil.

Recoil training modes

Use the training mode in BGMI to practice recoil control in particular. This mode provides a controlled environment where you can concentrate on mastering recoil management without being distracted by other situations. Use this space to try out new tactics and fine-tune your control in the game.

Regular practice and muscle memory

Mastering recoil control requires consistency. Make time to practice regularly and improve your skills. Consistent practice will aid muscle memory development, allowing you to intuitively offset recoil during severe firefights. Regular practice will help improve your general shooting technique and AKM performance in BGMI.

