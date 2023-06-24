5 beginner mistakes in BGMI you should avoid

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) took the mobile gaming market by storm, delivering an immersive battle royale experience to smartphone users. It's easy to feel overwhelmed as a beginner in BGMI and make mistakes that can hinder your development and enjoyment of the game. However, by being aware of the usual mistakes, you can avoid them and put yourself up for success.

This article will look at five beginner mistakes in BGMI that you should avoid. You can improve your performance, boost your odds of victory, and have a more pleasant gaming experience overall by understanding and learning from these blunders.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the mistakes beginners should avoid in BGMI?

1) Dropping in hot zones

Dropping into hot zones is one of the most common mistakes beginners make in BGMI. These popular landing areas have high loot density, making them appealing to gamers.

They are, however, hotly contested places with a danger of early-game conflicts in a match. Survival and mastering the game fundamentals should be prioritized as a beginning to overcome this issue.

Dropping into hot zones frequently results in premature death, restricting your playtime and decreasing your chances of gaining experience in the game.

Instead, you should consider landing in quieter locations to gather loot, become acquainted with the game's mechanics, and gradually participate in combat as your confidence and ability grow to deal with enemies in a classic encounter.

2) Neglecting inventory management

Another rookie error is failing to manage inventory in the game properly. Weapons, attachments, healing items, and utility items are all available in BGMI. Inadequate inventory management can lead to inefficient looting and missed opportunities in battles.

Make it a rule to check your inventory frequently and prioritize vital things such as guns, ammunition, healing supplies, and utility items such as grenades. Remove useless goods to make room for more valuable loot.

Efficient inventory management helps you to be well-equipped for encounters and improves your overall gameplay experience.

3) Ignoring the zone and map awareness

Survival and success in BGMI rely heavily on zone and map awareness. Beginners frequently fail to notice the shrinking play zone, resulting in early death outside the safe zone.

Monitor the minimap and the timer to see when the next zone shrinks. Plan your movements and prioritize getting to the safe zone instead of engaging in pointless fights in the match.

Map awareness also aids in anticipating adversary movements and strategically positioning yourself to avoid any blunder in the game. You can boost your survivability and chances of reaching the last phase of the match by sharpening your zone and map awareness in BGMI.

4) Overlooking communication and teamwork

BGMI is a team-based game that relies heavily on efficient communication and cooperation. Many newcomers make the error of not properly utilizing voice chat or cooperating with their teammates.

You can share critical information, organize strategies, and coordinate attacks with good communication with your teammates. Neglecting the same can lead to miscommunication, missed opportunities, and a lack of team cohesiveness in the match.

To stay in sync with your teammates and work towards victory, always use voice chat or other communication tools in the game.

5) Failing to utilize cover and movement

Beginners frequently fail to use cover and maintain proper mobility in the heat of battle. The cover is essential for minimizing harm and staying alive in the match.

You should maintain constant awareness of your surroundings and seek cover whenever available. Movement is also an important part of gameplay in BGMI.

Standing stationary for an extended period makes you an accessible target for opponents in the game. To make oneself a more difficult target to strike in classic encounters, practice strafing, crouching, and prone movements.

Effective use of cover and movement increases your chances of survival and provides you an advantage in combat in the game.

