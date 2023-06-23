5 best tips to win 1v1 TDM fights in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly known as BGMI, is a online competitive shooter in the Indian gaming community. Millions of aspiring esports athletes are on the grind daily to become the next superstar in the gaming world. The title offers a wide array of opportunities for everyone to make a name for themselves. Whether it's classic bouts or more fast-paced Team Death Matches (TDMs), the level of competition is always through the roof.

In this article, you will learn techniques to help you stand out.

What are the five best tips to become a better TDM player in BGMI?

1) Confusing your enemies with your movement

In TDMs, the element of surprise plays a big role in helping you kill your enemies. It is important to juke your foes and throw them off guard for a quick kill. You can do this by leading them to think you will go in one direction but then switching to confuse and catch them at an off-angle.

For instance, it is common practice to go behind cover after dealing some damage to your enemies. You can deceive them into thinking you're hiding, only to fire back as soon as possible.

2) Master your crosshair placement

Having a good aim is essential to becoming a better TDM player in BGMI. There are certain drills you can practice on the training ground to improve this aspect. For example, try to maintain your crosshair on the moving targets in the training ground while strafing.

Once you improve your hip fire, you will get better at tracking your enemies’ movements with your crosshair without aiming down your sight.

3) Improve your reflexes by practicing in TDMs

While the first point emphasizes the importance of deceiving opponents and causing them to lose points in BGMI, precluding that fate for yourself is essential. So, to avoid being jumped around a corner, you must improve your reflexes in TDM matches.

The more games you play, the better you will get used to your device’s sensitivity, which will help you aim faster to take down any enemy.

As a result, even if someone jukes you with confusing movements and positioning, you can easily tackle them.

4) Predict your enemies' moves and master your pre-fire

Learning when and how to pre-fire in BGMI is crucial. If you can predict your enemy's position, you can gain a quick and easy kill. However, t takes a little luck and a lot of practice to predict movement.

If you lack sufficient experience in TDMs, you could pre-fire in a certain area only to be blindsided. By the time you reload and change your position, you will be eliminated. So, consistently playing TDM matches in BGMI is important to improve this skill.

5) Mastering the art of strafing

Strafing, also known as jiggle movement, is one of the key skills that will help you become a revered TDM player in BGMI. Besides movement, having a fixed aim on your enemies also plays a vital role. Trying to strafe without fixing your crosshair on the enemy is futile. Your movement will be ineffective as most bullets will miss their target.

As a result, your opponent will have leverage when you run out of ammunition. To prevent this situation, practice drills to improve your hip fire while strafing.

You can trace the moving targets in the training ground with your crosshair while shifting left to right. While it's tough to maintain your aim, with enough practice, you will duly polish this skill.

