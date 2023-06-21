M416 vs Scar-L: Which is a better assault rifle in BGMI?

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), automatic rifles (ARs) have always been a staple in every player's arsenal. These guns have a lot of versatility on the battlefield. Their consistent performance in combat has made them a go-to choice for all players in BGMI. Be it close-quarter fights or mid- to long-range gun duels, automatic rifles always come out with flying colors in the hands of seasoned players.

There are lots of assault rifle options to choose from in BGMI. Out of these, the M416 is a staple in every player's arsenal, with a few exceptions here and there. The Scar-L comes in as a close second. In this article, you will get to know if it is as good as the M416, if not better, in BGMI.

Which assault rifle is better in BGMI, the M416 or the Scar-L?

Both the M416 and the Scar-L use 5.56mm ammunition and have a maximum magazine capacity of 50. These guns have a decent overall performance in BGMI. They can be used as close-range counters for enemies in your proximity as well as in long-range combat.

That’s all there is to it in terms of similarities. To truly understand which weapon is superior, it is important to compare the following statistics:

Firing Rate

In any tactical shooter game, a higher firing rate always translates to higher power output in combat. It is no different in BGMI, as the firing rate dictates the viability of any weapon on the battlefield. Thankfully, both the M416 and the Scar-L have decent firing potential.

The M416 takes about 3.2 seconds to empty its magazine, whereas the Scar-L does the same in 3.4 seconds.

The base damage of both guns is the same, at 43. However, damage per second (DPS) is where the M416 outshines the Scar-L. With a DPS statistic 502, the M416 does much more damage than the Scar-L, which only has a DPS of 448. This clearly puts the M416 above the Scar-L.

Availability across all the maps

The Scar-L is only available on the following maps: Erangle, Miramar, Nusa, and Livik. It gets replaced by the QBZ in Sanhok and the G36C in Vikendi. The M416, on the other hand, is available across all the maps in BGMI. This lets the latter take the crown again.

Attachments

Both guns have similar attachment slots on them, a muzzle, a sight, a foregrip, and a magazine. The M416 has an additional slot for the tactical stock, which greatly enhances its performance by helping to mitigate the recoil. As a result, the M416 is more stable and easier to control, even if you are just starting your journey in the game.

Iron Sight

The iron sight plays a very important role in early-game gunfights when you probably won't have the leisure to look for a red dot sight to attach to your gun. This is when you will have to rely solely on tracking your enemies with the iron sight of the gun in your hand.

The iron sight on the M416 allows you to aim at your enemies clearly, but the one on the Scar-L greatly hinders your vision, which could make you miss your shots and ultimately result in your untimely demise.

These make the M416 a favorite among all the fans, and it is unlikely to be dethroned anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes