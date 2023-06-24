5 best BGMI tips and tricks to avoid early losses

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an action-packed battle royale game with millions of fans in India. Avoiding early losses is critical in this fast-paced and highly competitive atmosphere for establishing an advantage and raising your chances of success. In this article, we'll go over five crucial tips and methods for navigating the early phases of the game more efficiently, allowing you to survive longer and emerge victorious.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best tips and tricks to avoid early losses in BGMI?

1) Choose Your Landing Spot Wisely

The initial few minutes of the game are crucial, and picking the right landing site can make or break your chances of survival in BGMI. Avoid high-traffic regions where numerous players are likely to drop, as this increases your chances of getting into early fights and being eliminated in the match.

Instead, choose quieter areas on the map's edge or less prominent areas in the classic matches. This allows you to collect loot and prepare for engagements at your leisure to have ample time to attack your opponents and avoid early death in the game.

2) Prioritize Loot Efficiency

Efficient looting is essential if you want to succeed in BGMI. Start with high-value spots like apartments, bunkers, and sea containers when looting for weapons in the classic match.

These sites frequently feature rare and powerful weapons, armor, and attachments giving you an advantage in the early stages of a battle. Prioritize healing supplies, ammunition, and higher-level bags to ensure you are well-prepared for future encounters in BGMI.

3) Master the Art of Movement

Being a moving target is essential for survival in BGMI. Constantly changing your position makes it more difficult for enemies to land accurate shots and helps you to obtain critical information about other players' whereabouts.

Crouch, hop, and zigzag movements can be used to throw off your opponent's aim while keeping an eye on the surrounding terrain for cover. Furthermore, learning to perform quick and efficient looting while on the go can save you time and makes it difficult for opponents to target you in classic encounters.

4) Utilize Sound Cues and Map Awareness

Early losses can be avoided using sound clues and map awareness diligently in the game. Use your headphones to listen for footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle sounds to identify potential hazards.

Understanding the direction and range of these noises might assist you in anticipating enemy actions and planning your strategies accordingly. Also, watch the map for zone rotations and red zone warnings. Awareness of your surroundings lets you position yourself strategically and prevent unwanted dangers.

5) Team Communication and Coordination

If you're in a squad or duo, great communication and teamwork with your teammates can help you avoid early defeats in BGMI. To keep everyone informed and prepared, establishing clear callouts for opponent positions, loot drops, and potential ambushes can help you avoid early losses in the game.

Coordination of movements and strategies, sharing of resources, and mutual assistance during engagements are a must in the squad. It takes teamwork and coordination to survive heavy firefights and emerge victorious in the game.

Avoiding early defeats in BGMI involves a combination of sound judgment, strategic gameplay, and effective teamwork. By using the tips and tricks discussed in this article—choosing a favorable landing spot, prioritizing loot efficiency, mastering movement, utilizing sound cues and map awareness, and fostering effective team communication, you can greatly improve your chances of surviving the early stages of the game and paving the way for a successful run.

To consistently enhance your gameplay skills, remember to practice, adapt to different scenarios, and learn from your experiences in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes