Top 5 BGMI zone rotation tips and tricks

In BGMI or any other battle-royale title, the trick to be the ultimate survivor is not to drop in a red-hot drop location. Instead, one must rely on tactical movement across the map. Of course, dropping in a popular drop location and coming out on top helps get top-quality gear, which has its own perks and benefits. If done safely, you wouldn’t have to move around the map, searching for your ideal attachments and guns, and can solely focus on winning the game.

However, it is chaotic, most of the situations are not under your control, and lastly, you wouldn’t want to encounter expert streamers knocking everybody out of the park.

Therefore, this BGMI guide serves those who would like to head into the top ten every single time and be the ultimate survivor in BGMI.

The most comprehensive BGMI zone rotation guide to rank up fast

1) Always know the flight trajectory

Start planning your movement the moment you get on to the flight (Image via Krafton)

This is a valuable aspect of BGMI that seems to skip out of everybody’s mind. Knowing exactly how many teams dropped before you and the overall direction of the flight trajectory helps you predict the direction of most teams that will head into the first two circles.

The trick is to avoid the general direction and flank the zone if possible, provided you want to get some kills. Otherwise, avoid the predicted direction from which most of the teams will eventually head in and loot at the relatively isolated locations.

2) Move inside the first circle

Leave your teammates behind if they are not listening, you’ll be fine 90% of the time (Image via Krafton)

While dropping, it is either advisable to land at a somewhat central location or choose a location on the edges of the map. Both are equally wise tactics for passive players. While the first option allows you to drop at a location that will most certainly fall under at least the first circle, the second lets you and your teammates loot without disturbance on most occasions.

However, if you choose to drop at a location on the edges of a map and it misses out on the first circle, it is recommended to stop looting and move inside the first circle immediately.

3) Move on the edges of the circle

The ultimate zone rotation trick to get more kills in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Always position yourself on the edges of the corresponding circle. It doesn’t matter whether you are inside the play zone or the safe zone, both are equally good options. However, the trick is to stay close to the circle line.

This way, even if the circle starts shrinking and you are a little outside the boundary, you can quickly move inside the next blue circle. Once inside the blue circle, you can quickly kill off enemy teams desperately trying to move in.

4) Predict the final few circles

This is hard initially, but with enough practice, you can master the art of predicting the final circle in a BGMI match. Divide the third or the fourth circle into four quadrants, and select the midpoints in each quadrant. The final few circles will likely end very close to one of the four marked locations. This gives you a small chance of predicting the final circle in a BGMI match.

5) Bypass popular drop locations

Georgopol, Pochniki, School, and Rozhok are all popular drop locations in BGMI that you want to avoid if you like to survive till the end-game (Image via Krafton)

It doesn’t matter if you dropped in a popular hot spot initially or an isolated and unmarked settlement on a map. During mid-game, never enter a popular drop location searching for better loot. Most likely, you are entering the territory of a well-camped team who have flourished in the initial stages and beefed up with top-quality weapons and attachments.

Instead, it is wiser to avoid popular drop locations, even if the circle forces you to enter one. If you want to end up in the top 10 spot, bend around and avoid those tricky locations, and have a real shot at the Chicken Dinner in BGMI.

