Top 5 tips and tricks for controlling recoil in BGMI

Controlling recoil is essential in every shooting game, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Recoil refers to the upward movement of the weapon when discharged, which can throw off your aim and make it harder to hit your target correctly. If you can master controlling it, that will dramatically improve your performance and raise your chances of survival.

This article will offer five tips to not let recoil negatively affect your aim. The entries in the following list have been arranged in order of significance.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to reduce recoil in BGMI

5) Choose the right weapon

Recoil control is greatly influenced by the weapon being used in BGMI. This is because there's a difference in how each gun handles. It's critical to understand recoil patterns and select a weapon that best fits your playstyle and skill level. That is due to the fact that some firearms have a lot of vertical recoil, while others are more prone to shaking horizontally.

Experiment with various weapons in training mode to find guns that you are comfortable with and can efficiently control. Because of their manageable recoil patterns, assault rifles such as the M416 and Scar L are popular options.

4) Use the lean feature

This BGMI feature can help with stability and recoil control. Leaning left or right when firing reduces your character's exposure to opponents while also lowering the influence of recoil on your accuracy.

The mechanic effectively allows you to peek out from cover and engage adversaries, providing you an advantage in combat. Incorporate leaning into your gameplay to increase recoil control and make yourself a more difficult target to hit.

3) Attachments and weapon customization

Attachments are important in controlling recoil in BGMI. Compensators, muzzles, and vertical grips can help reduce weapon movement when you're firing away at an enemy. They can help lower your firearm's vertical and horizontal recoil as well, making it easier to control.

Furthermore, utilizing a lower magnification scope can help ensure better accuracy, as weapon movements are less accentuated this way than when higher magnification optics are in use.

Experiment with different attachments to find the combination that best complements your playstyle and allows you to properly control recoil. Doing so will increase your chances of winning more games in BGMI.

2) Use crouch and prone positions

Using the crouch and prone positions can offer you more stability and control over your weapon. Doing either decreases the influence of recoil on your aim. Crouching or going prone should be done whenever possible, especially during engagements and while firing across great distances.

By properly utilizing these positions, you can control your weapon's recoil better and boost your accuracy.

1) Sensitivity settings and finger placement

Improved recoil control can also be achieved by fine-tuning your sensitivity settings and optimizing your finger placements on the screen. Adjust the sensitivity levels to suit your preferences and playstyle in BGMI. A lower one enables smoother and more precise shooting, whilst a higher alternative allows you to cover more area faster.

Also, keep your finger-positioning in mind. Make sure your fingers can be positioned such that you can swiftly and correctly tap the fire button when adjusting sensitivity settings. Experiment with various finger placements to discover what works for you best and make changes accordingly.

Bonus point: Practice recoil patterns

Every weapon in BGMI has a unique recoil pattern, which relates to the path a gun takes when continually fired. Understanding and remembering these patterns can help you counteract and control recoil more effectively. Spending time in training mode or playing custom matches will help you do that.

First, fire at a wall or a target and watch how the weapon moves. Learn to correct recoil by pressing down on your aim to offset the upward movement of your gun gradually. You will acquire muscle memory and be able to regulate recoil automatically with enough practice in BGMI.