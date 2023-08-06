How to choose the best attachments for your weapons in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, is a popular battle royale game where you play as a survivalist. If you’re playing popular maps like Erangel, Miramar, or Vikendi, there will be ninety-nine others like you, ninety-six if you are in a squad, competing against each other to be the last one standing. When it comes to survival, keeping your gun skills at 100 is of paramount importance!

Equipping your weapons with the correct attachments greatly improves their performance. The perfect combination of accessories can increase your accuracy, recoil control, and overall combat efficiency dramatically.

In this article, we will walk you through the process of choosing the finest attachments for your weapons in BGMI.

What are the best attachments for your weapons in BGMI?

Let us look at the different types of attachments available in the game:

Muzzle Attachments: These attachments are equipped at the tip of your gun’s nozzle. They help to reduce recoil, gunshot sounds, and muzzle flashes. In BGMI, you can find the following types of muzzles:

Compensators: These help to reduce the recoil and bullet spread of your weapon. There are compensators for Assault Rifles (ARs), Submachine Guns (SMGs), Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs), Sniper Rifles, and Shotguns.

Flash hiders: These help to reduce the muzzle flash of your weapon. Thus, they help you conceal your position on the battlefields of BGMI. They also help to reduce the recoil to some extent, but flash hiders are not as effective as compensators regarding recoil reduction.

Suppressors: These used to be the favorite AR attachments of most of the BGMI community at one point in time. But as people learned that suppressors decrease your accuracy, people started to steer clear of this attachment. Its main purpose is to reduce the noise of your weapon. While it is not good for reducing recoil or improving your aim, it can be useful in certain scenarios.

Shotgun Chokes: These help to reduce the bullet spread while firing shotgun shells.

Shotgun Duckbill: These help to reduce the vertical bullet spread, but there is no compensation for the horizontal spread.

Sight Attachments: These are scopes that help you aim at your enemies better. They improve your vision on the battlefield. BGMI offers the following types of sights:

Holographic sight

Red Dot sight

2x scope

3x scope

4x ACOG scope

6x scope

8x scope

Canted sight

Grip Attachments: These attachments help in reducing your weapon’s recoil to a great extent. If you want to improve your aim and accuracy in BGMI, you must definitely find the grip attachment that best suits your play style. There are six types of grip attachments in the game:

Vertical grip attachment: This attachment reduces the vertical recoil of your weapon.

Angled grip attachment: This attachment reduces the horizontal recoil of your weapon.

Light grip attachment: This attachment reduces the vertical recoil of your weapon.

Half grip attachment: This attachment reduces the horizontal recoil of your weapon.

Thumb grip attachment: This attachment only lets you open your scope faster.

: This attachment only lets you . Laser sight attachment: This attachment helps you make your hip fire more accurate.

There is no such thing as “the best Grip Attachment” in BGMI. If you want the best attachment, you must play and see what you like the most.

Magazine Attachments: These attachments can increase your gun’s bullet capacity or increase your reload speed, or do both depending on what you are using. In BGMI, you can find the following types of magazine attachments:

Extended Magazine Attachment: Helps increase your weapon’s bullet capacity.

Quickdraw Magazine Attachment: Helps reduce reload times on any weapons.

Extended Quickdraw Attachments: Helps increase your gun's bullet capacity and reduce reload times.

Stock attachments: These attachments help increase the stability of your weapon in BGMI. They come in the following varieties:

Bullet Loops: Increases the reload speed of your weapon.

Cheek Pads: Helps reduce vertical recoil and makes your weapon more stable.

Tactical Stock: Helps increase the stability of your weapon.

Choosing the best attachment for your weapons in BGMI

Firstly, your play style will greatly determine the best attachments for your weapon. The stage of the game also plays a crucial part in deciding which attachments will be most useful for you.

That said, the weapon you are playing with will have its set of strengths and weaknesses. If you can understand what they are, selecting the correct attachments will be a breeze.

For instance, if you are playing with an M416 Assault Rifle in BGMI, we know that the gun comes with a lot of horizontal instability if you do not pair it with the apt attachments. The best attachments for this gun would be:

Compensator to reduce bullet spread and recoil.

Half grip to tame the horizontal recoil.

The sight of your choice, depending on how far or close your enemy is.

Extended Quickdraw Magazine for faster reload speed and more bullets.

Tactical stock to improve the overall stability of the weapon.

Similarly, you will have to play with your favorite weapons and find out what suits your play style the most and choose the attachments accordingly.