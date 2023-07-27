Tips and tricks for optimizing BGMI graphics settings on low-end devices

With its fast-paced gameplay and breathtaking graphics, BGMI has swept the Indian mobile gaming industry off its feet. A lot of people want to get good at this title, but there are many factors to take into account here. For instance, not all devices run this title equally well, meaning gamers on lower-end phones might have a harder time performing in matches compared to individuals who own more expensive mobiles.

Moreover, low-end devices often present stuttering, FPS, and heating issues. That is why it's a good idea to look at ways to optimize the gameplay on such phones. This article will offer some tips that will help you enjoy a smoother experience in BGMI.

How to optimize BGMI graphics on low-end devices

Lowering the quality of the graphics on your phone

Set your graphics to Smooth (Image via Krafton)

The first and most straightforward step in graphics quality is to use a lower setting. In BGMI, you can select from the following options:

Smooth

Balanced

HD

Ultra HD

For low-end devices, it's recommended to choose either Smooth or Balanced. While doing so might decrease this game's visual appeal slightly, this will significantly enhance its performance.

Adjusting your frame rate in the game

Just under Graphics, bring down the frame for better optimization (Image via Krafton)

A higher framerate will result in smoother gameplay (visually). It's advised to set the Frame Rate to Low or Medium for low-end devices. High and Ultra offer a more visually spectacular experience, but they also use up resources and could cause slowness on older hardware.

Reducing anti-aliasing

Turn off Anti-aliasing for better performance (Image via Krafton)

This feature is used to smooth out jagged edges and textures. If you are playing on the Smooth graphic setting, you can turn anti-aliasing off to reduce the stress on your device.

Freeing up some RAM

Close background applications to improve performance (Image via Krafton)

Before you launch BGMI, make sure to close all background applications. This will allow your phone to dedicate all its resources to the game alone.

Keeping your device cool

Using a phone will help keep your phone cool (Image via Sportskeeda)

Extended gaming sessions may result in performance throttling due to device heating. Playing in a space with good ventilation and avoiding direct sunlight will help keep your device cool. To ensure efficient heat dissipation, you should also consider utilizing a cooling pad or an external fan.

Hopefully, this article has helped you improve your Battlegrounds Mobile India experience to some extent. If something other than what's mentioned here worked for you, feel free to leave a suggestion in the comments below.