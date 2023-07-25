Will the BGMI 2.6 update be released on both Android and iOS?

The BGMI 2.6 update is a speculative topic, and players have patiently waited for its release. This popular mobile title is still playable across several platforms, including Android and iOS. However, the details of the latest update is purely conjectural. With the 2.5 update, many Indian gaming fans finally had the opportunity to enjoy this exciting battle royal game. The 2.6 update can further enhance the gaming experience, but its availability has yet to be confirmed.

There have been several rumors and speculations that Krafton, the developers, will release it soon. Despite the two mobile titles being separate IPs, they always drop updates shortly after the PUBG Mobile updates. This article is a speculative piece, and the information provided below may change at the time of launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: List of expected patch in BGMI 2.6 update

Announcements (Image via Krafton)

Before proceeding with the topic, it is essential to mention that Krafton has not made any official announcement regarding the update. However, if they drop it, the BGMI 2.6 update may include some of the new features mentioned below.

The update is expected to add a new full-auto mode feature on some of the guns in the inventory. This update offers much, from new spectating features to restraining teammates. Here is the list of expected updates in BGMI 2.6

1) Full-Auto Mode attachment:

Players will receive a full-auto upgrade on M16A4 and Mk47 with the Full-Auto Mode attachment. Players can find these attachments all over the map, and the fire rate will improve when they equip it. However, it will not enhance it to such an extent that it beats its counterpart, M416.

2) Companion Spectating:

The BGMI 2.6 update is expected to add another unique feature that changes the overall dynamics of specating opponents. BGMI players can use the Companion Spectating feature to observe the match through the companion's POV.

The teammates that get eliminated can now transform into a Companion to spectate the match. However, players will lack the ability to see or hear any opponents.

3) Full movement speed on SMGs

SMGs in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

This new BGMI 2.6 update will feature another patch that increases players' speed while using SMGs. Those who like close combat gameplay can fully immerse in the battle as they can fire and sprint simultaneously. What this does is it improves the chance of taking down opponents who prefer SMGs over other weapons.

4) Tactical attachment update

The BGMI 2.6 tactical attachment update features a new shield facility that can be attached to weapons. With this attachment, you can defend yourself from incoming attacks. However, it has its own pros and cons. One of the benefits players take away from this tactical attachment is it helps you avoid critical hits. But at the cost of lower visibility.

5) Melee Weapon Revision

The upcoming BGMI 2.6 update includes the Melee Weapon Revision patch allowing melee weapons to be grouped under the new Machete. You can add cool weapon finishes to Machetes with this patch to enhance their overall look. The animations of the Melee Weapon will adjust accordingly.

6) Throwables Improvements

Throwables are essential in various battle scenarios, and with BGMI 2.6 update, you can expect improvements in throwable mechanics. Grenades and other throwables will feature enhanced animations, reduced recoil, and essential updates. These updates will improve the overall combat experience in this survival shooter game.

7) Convertible Sports Car Mechanic

The new expected patch from the Battleground Mobile India 2.6 update is Convertible Sports Car Mechanic. The game has two types of Mirado: Open and Close Top. But with this patch, only a single vehicle with a convertible roof will be available in the game. Moreover, this update will also change the mechanics of UAZ, making it function the same as Mirado.

8) Vehicle Spawn Improvement

Lastly, the expected feature from BGMI 2.6 update is a Monster Truck which will spawn in the Erangle map. Along with the convertible Mirado, this new vehicle will improve traversing the BGMI overworld Also, players can drive UAZ now in Miramar and Shanok with this speculative update.