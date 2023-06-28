BGMI 2.5 SMG tier list: UMP45, UZI, and more

Selecting the appropriate weapon is critical for success in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and submachine guns (SMGs) are a popular choice for dominating close-quarters battles. With their fast rate of fire and mobility, SMGs can alter the tide of battle. This extensive tier list attempts to classify BGMI SMGs into four tiers: S, A, B, and C.

This guide will help players make informed judgments on which SMGs to use to unleash their power and secure victory on the BGMI's intense battlegrounds.

Here's the BGMI 2.5 SMG tier list

Overpowered SMGs (S-tier)

These SMGs have great performance and destructive firepower, making them top-tier weapons for dominating your opponents in BGMI.

UMP45 is one of the most powerful SMGs in the game. Its balanced damage, mild recoil, and outstanding accuracy make it a dangerous opponent in close to medium-range combat. Because of its attachment adaptability, the UMP45 can be used with numerous playstyles, making it a versatile choice for any occasion in the game.

Excellent SMGs (A-tier)

These SMGs provide exceptional performance and mobility and are dependable choices for securing combat triumphs in the game.

Uzi is an excellent choice for an SMG. It excels in close-quarters combat due to its lightning-fast rate of fire, small size, and excellent hip-fire accuracy. The weapon's fast reloading time enables unrelenting attacks. While the Uzi's damage output per single bullet is significantly lower than other SMGs, its overwhelming firepower more than makes up for it.

Good SMGs (B-tier)

Although they lack some noteworthy features, these SMGs give solid performance and can be effective in various circumstances in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Thompson SMG delivers adequate damage while maintaining a reasonable recoil pattern. Because of its modest rate of fire and highest damage per shot of 40, it excels in close-quarters fights. However, its restricted attachment choices and low fire rate for a submachine gun make it less adaptable than higher-tier SMGs.

PP19 Bizon has a large magazine capacity, enabling extended firefights without reloading. Its low recoil and ease of use make it an excellent choice for those that value continuous fire. While its damage output is significantly lower than other SMGs, its constant performance makes up for it.

MP5K strikes a decent mix between mobility and accuracy. It excels in close-quarters combat due to its fast rate of fire and controllable recoil. However, due to its limited damage and lower stability at longer ranges, its performance may suffer in medium-range battles in BGMI.

Bad SMGs (C-tier)

These SMGs are not suggested for maximum performance because they struggle to compete with other weapons in the game.

Vector, despite its notoriety in other games, falls short in BGMI. Because of its unpredictable recoil and short range, it is less useful in most combat situations. While it still has a fast rate of fire, other SMGs outperform it in overall performance.

P90 meets the same fate as the Vector. Its high recoil, short range, and lackluster damage output make it a disappointing choice compared to other SMGs in the game. It is advised to choose more dependable options.

