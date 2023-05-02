5 best budget smartphones under $100

The best budget smartphones under $100 offer many more features if we draw comparisons with models from the same price bracket a few years ago. Consumers can get a full-view display, Type-C USB port, and even excellent battery life on many devices within this budget. These are perfect for those whose requirements lie in using essential apps or those who wish to get a secondary smartphone.

Most devices under $100 also need a strong internet connection with lots of RAM and storage for simple daily tasks. Unfortunately, while some low-cost options meet these criteria, it is challenging to find those that unquestionably check everything in this price range.

These smartphones under $100, hence, come with a few trade-offs, including a lack of 5G connectivity, only 1-2 years of software updates, mediocre cameras, and more. Hence, we have curated our list of the best phones that offer practicality and basic features. So let's begin with our list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 budget smartphones under $100: Nokia G100, Motorola Moto G Power, and more

1) Ulefone Note 14 ($89)

First, we have the Ulefone Note 14, a great budget offering from Ulefone. All the other smartphones in the this list roughly match this device's 6.52-inch IPS display's HD+ resolution.

You may use it to work inside. However, when it's sunny outside, it can cause harsh reflections on the screen that frequently obscure the material. Still, the display is helpful for most tasks.

The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which Ulefone uses, is an outdated, low-cost CPU suitable for daily usage. Calling and texting are two fundamental and essential performance tasks that the Ulefone Note 14 can do. Additionally, due to eMMC storage's slowness, copying operations and loading times take a while. Overall, though, it is suggested for use as a backup smartphone.

Device Ulefone Note 14 Display 6.5-inches HD+ Processor MediaTek Helio A22 Camera 13MP AF + 2MP Depth Battery 4500mAh

2) Realme C21Y ($95)

Secondly, we have the Realme C21Y on our list of best smartphones under $100. It has an impressive rugged design with minimalistic looks. The 6.5-inches HD+ display on this device is suitable for basic media consumption. The speakers are on the back side, which could be a hindrance when the phone is placed on the table. Still, the speakers are loud enough for casual use.

Coming to its cameras, the phone has a 13MP primary camera with two 2MP tertiary sensors, which are hardly of any use. Realme C21Y also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is hard to find in budget smartphones under $100. Overall, this phone can be considered for most basic tasks without any issues.

Device Realme C21Y Display 6.5-inches HD+ Camera 13MP + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro Processor Unisoc T610 Battery 5,000mAh

3) Nokia G100 ($99)

The Nokia G100 is first on our list of budget smartphones under $100, with impressive specifications for a frugal option. The device has a large 6.52-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop notch. Additionally, it has a 5,000mAh battery that Nokia promises will last an entire day, enabling you to use it without any worries.

The rear camera setup consists of a 13 MP primary lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP depth lens. The phone also has Android 12 pre-installed and no bloatware, which is hard to find on most budget Android smartphones. The build quality is also impressive, with an all-plastic construction. Overall, it's one of the best in this budget and can be considered by many people.

Device Nokia G100 Display 6.52-inch HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Camera 13MP Primary + 5MP Ultrawide + 2MP Depth Battery 5,000mAh battery, 15W charging

4) Motorola Moto G Power 2022 ($99)

The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is another excellent budget smartphone priced under $100, with great battery life and impressive specifications. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD that offers crips colors and can even be used for media consumption.

Although the phone is a bit heavier, the grip is still fantastic, and the durability offered is also tremendous.

Coming to its cameras, the phone has a 50MP primary camera with two secondary 2MP variants. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is fast and accurate. The stock Android interface of this phone also means that you won't get unnecessary ads or recommendations, meaning it can be used as a gift to elders.

Device Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Display 6.5-inches 90Hz HD+ Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Camera 50MP PDAF2MP Depth2Mp Macro Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging

5) Samsung Galaxy A03s ($99)

The fourth smartphone on our list of best budget smartphones under $100, is the Samsung Galaxy A03s, an impressive budget offering from the South Korean tech giant.

A 6.5-inch LCD screen with 720p resolution is available on the Galaxy A03s. A massive 5,000mAh battery and Helio P35 chipset are both housed inside the A03's polycarbonate shell. The smartphone also recently got the One UI 4.1 Core update based on Android 12.

The back camera configuration comprises a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Unquestionably, the Galaxy A03s is an excellent entry-level smartphone. It boasts a decent screen, a dependable battery, OneUI, and a straightforward primary camera. Overall, it's a perfect budget buy for Samsung enthusiasts, and is usually available for under $100 during various sales.

Device Samsung Galaxy A03s Display 6.5-inch HD+ PLS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Camera 13MP AF 2MP Macro2MP Depth Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging

For more such technology guides and lists, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes