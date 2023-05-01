5 Best smartphones with a 50MP or above camera

How often do you see people utilizing their DSLRs or different point-and-shoot cameras? Most likely, it has been a while. However, you and others use their smartphones daily to take pictures. Hence, a good camera setup with a 50MP or above primary camera is essential. Furthermore, most smartphone users nowadays take their pictures exclusively with their smartphones, so a phone with an excellent primary camera is necessary.

We curated the entire smartphone market and chose some of the best camera phones you can buy now. These smartphones have at least a 50MP primary camera and can shoot beautiful photos in almost any lighting condition and environment. So, let’s begin with our list.

Xiaomi 13 Pro and 4 other top smartphones with 50MP or above camera you can buy right now

The best camera-centric smartphones that come with at least a 50-megapixel primary camera are written below:

1) OnePlus 11

The first smartphone on our list is the OnePlus 11, which has a versatile triple-camera setup. The cameras on this smartphone can click fantastic pictures with great details, and there is minimal noise, even in low light. The primary camera has the renowned and latest 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with a large f1.8 aperture.

On the other hand, the telephoto camera is something we have yet to see on any OnePlus smartphone. It sports a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor, which can shoot up to 2x optical zoomed shots. The third 48MP camera, with a 115-degree field of view, can shoot detailed ultrawide images and videos. All cameras are Hasselblad Color-calibrated and hence produce eye-pleasing colors.

Device OnePlus 11 5G Primary Camera 50MP, multi-directional PDAF, OIS Telephoto 32MP PDAF, 3X optical zoom Ultrawide 48MP, 115-degree FOV Selfie Camera 16MP

2) Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a similar three-camera system on its back as most of today’s newest top smartphones. The primary camera has an OIS feature and a 50MP sensor with 1.0 m pixels. Like the Galaxy S22, this camera can take beautiful pictures in almost any environment.

The telephoto camera has a 10MP sensor and a 3X optical zoom lens. The 12MP Sony IMX564 f/2.2 lens is the ultrawide lens of this phone. The camera app is the same as what you would get on a modern Samsung phone. All available modes may change by swiping left and right, and you can rearrange or delete most shooting modes quickly without any lags. Overall, this phone is a camera delight.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Primary Camera 50MP, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Telephoto 10MP PDAF, OIS, 3X optical zoom Ultrawide 12MP, 120-degree FOV, Super Steady video Selfie Camera 12MP, Dual Pixel PDAF

3) Xiaomi 13 Pro

Next, we have another powerhouse camera smartphone. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the company’s most capable camera-centric smartphone to date and is also fine-tuned by Leica’s post-processing color science. The 50MP Sony IMX 989 sensor, previously used on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, is again used on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company’s second smartphone with a 1-inch sensor.

A 50MP lens on the telephoto camera is coupled with a 75mm Leica floating lens to provide up to 3.2x optical zoom over the primary camera. On this camera, optical stabilization is also available. The telephoto lens also functions as a Super Macro camera, which is an intriguing feature given its near-focusing distance of only 10 cm. Additionally, a 50MP sensor with a 115 ultra-wide field of view is part of the ultrawide camera. You surely will be satisfied with Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Primary Camera 50.3MP DualPixel PDAF, Laser autofocus, OIS Telephoto 50MP PDAF, 3.2X optical zoom Ultrawide 50MP, 115-degree ultrawide Selfie Camera 32MP

4) Google Pixel 7 Pro

The primary laser autofocus camera sensor of the Google Pixel 7 Pro features an optical format lens and can capture beautiful images with a 50MP resolution. According to Google, the lens has an 82-degree field of vision, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens is also available for taking broader pictures.

Since the telephoto uses a 48MP sensor with 0.7 mm pixels, it is entirely new, unlike previous Pixel smartphones. Again, unlike what math would have you believe, the final image is 12.5MP in resolution with this lens. With this lens, you can zoom in up to 5x and take incredibly stable photos. All three sensors provide OIS support for movies as well.

Device Google Pixel 7 Pro Primary Camera 50MP multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Telephoto 48MP multi-directional PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom Ultrawide 12MP, 126-degree FOV Selfie Camera 10.8MP

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most capable camera smartphone you can buy now. The primary camera has a massive 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor. Over the past few years, Samsung’s primary cameras have been housing a bigger lens, but they have chosen a 23mm lens this time. It also has OIS capabilities and can also click stunning low-light photos.

Like the previous Samsung Galaxy S22, this one also comes with a 10MP periscope lens and another 10MP lens for up to 3x zoom. Finally, there is the fourth 12MP ultrawide angle lens, which Samsung promises can shoot steady videos. Overall, the S23 Ultra can assist you in shooting any photo in almost any lighting condition.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra Primary Camera 200MP multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Periscope 10MP dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, 10X optical zoom Telephoto 10MP dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, 3X optical zoom Ultrawide 12MP, 120-degree FOV Selfie Camera 12MP dual-pixel PDAF

