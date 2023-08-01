Top 5 BGMI tips for surviving in the blue zone

In the heated battlefields of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players must outlast their rivals to win the ultimate Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. While many factors play an essential role, navigating safely through the ever-shrinking blue zone is one of the most important parts of survival on any map of BGMI.

In this article, we will talk about the best things to do while you are stuck in the blue zone or preparing to move into the safe zone in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Prioritizing your position and 4 other tips to survive the blue zone in BGMI

1) Keep an eye on the map

Planning and keeping up with the zone mechanics of the game are essential for surviving the blue zone. Look closely at the mini-map to see where the blue zone is and where it will be.

Plan your movements based on where the next safe zone will be. Watch the clock since the blue zone shrinks faster with each passing phase. Never wait until the last second; always move before the circle.

2) Make sure to keep vehicles on you

Vehicles can be a savior when you need to travel great distances quickly or flee the advancing blue zone. However, employing a vehicle should be done carefully because it can attract the notice of enemy teams and reveal your location.

Keep the vehicles in cover while moving into a new compound; otherwise, the enemies will burst the tires, or even blast your vehicle, making mobility a nightmare for your squad.

3) Stockpile on healing items

Having enough healing supplies is essential for enduring the blue zone's damage in BGMI. You will lose more health the farther you are from the safe zone.

When suffering damage in the blue zone, prioritize carrying first aid kits and medical supplies so you can heal swiftly. Energy drinks and painkillers are also beneficial because they gradually replenish health over time.

Keep an eye on your health bar and take action with healing supplies as necessary.

4) Prioritize positioning

How you strategize and play your circle rotations in BGMI significantly impacts how likely you are to survive till the end.

Always try to enter the safe zone from the side with the fewest enemies or the side that is not in the line of fire of multiple teams.

Avoid getting stranded in open fields because doing so makes you a target for snipers and other players.

5) Avoid picking fights while you are in the blue zone

As the game continues, the blue zone does damage that worsens. The blue zone's damage is easy to overlook in the early phases, but as the game progresses, it becomes lethal.

As a result, it is never advisable to engage enemies while you are stranded in the blue zone, taking damage from the radiation.

Pay attention to your health and possible damage in the blue zone, especially in the last few circles. The difference between winning and losing can depend on how well you can survive outside the safe zone.

The BGMI battlefields will surely give you an adrenaline-filled and nerve-wracking experience, especially when facing the blue zone's pressure. Keeping your calm is the name of the game. Engage in fights only when necessary and avoid unnecessary confrontations. Focus on positioning, healing, and navigating the blue zone effectively.

In conclusion, mastering the art of surviving the blue zone is a crucial skill in BGMI that can lead to more chicken dinners. Remember, staying in the blue zone is about healing and making intelligent decisions under pressure.

That brings us to the end of this guide. If we missed something you do to survive in the blue zone, feel free to mention it in the comments below for others to learn.