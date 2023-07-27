5 best BGMI landing spots for loot in Karakin

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)'s challenging and rugged desert terrain, Karakin, offers gamers an exhilarating gaming experience. The map is a favorite among seasoned players because of its fast-paced action and intense confrontations. Selecting the ideal landing location is essential for securing the required loot and earning a competitive advantage in this harsh environment.

To give you the best chance of succeeding in BGMI, we'll go through the top five landing locations in Karakin in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best drop locations in Karakin for BGMI players: Hadiqa Nemo and 4 other spots

1) Cargo Ship

Cargo Ship is in the bottom left corner of the Karakin map (Image via Krafton)

Due to its high loot concentration, Cargo Ships is a heavily contested landing spot BGMI players frequent in Karakin. To survive in the Cargo Ship hot drop, you must learn to land fast to be the first to arm up. Considering the abundance of loot in this location, you will be geared up in the blink of an eye.

You will find this location on the southwest shores of Karakin.

Al Habar

Al Habar is located in the top right corner of Karakin (Image via Krafton)

Al Habar is the largest city in Karakin. It is filled with high-rise buildings, meaning landing here will result in a lot of stalling as players prefer staying indoors. You will have to up your close-range game to win fights inside buildings. However, if your opponent chooses to camp with a shotgun, it is better to avoid rushing such compounds.

You can go to the roof-tops of a few buildings in Al Habar but watch for enemies in the distance. Karakin allows players to quickly gun down enemies over large distances, and being on the roof will leave you exposed and vulnerable.

You can find Al Habar in the top right corner of the map.

Bashara

Bashara is on the western shore of Karakin (Image via Krafton)

Bashara is an excellent choice for players who prefer a safer start with decent loot. Positioned on the western shores of the map, Bashara provides a peaceful landing spot with the opportunity to collect resources and gear up without much contention. While you might not find top-tier loot immediately, it sets you up for a strategic approach as the match progresses.

Since it is close to Cargo Ship, you can ambush the players moving into the safe zone from this location. Be careful of the same happening to you. Enemies from the Cargo Ship might not get good loot due to RNG, and they can rotate to Bashara in search of better gear.

Bahr Sahir

Bahr Sahir is located in the northwestern region of Karakin (Image via Krafton)

Bahr Sahir is a great landing spot for BGMI players who want to avoid crowded areas but still get decent loot. The region consists of small compounds, allowing players to gear up efficiently without attracting too much attention. You can find a good selection of weapons and armor here, making it an ideal place for a quieter start to the game.

You can find Bahr Sahir on the top left side of the map, on the northwestern shore of Karakin.

Hadiqa Nemo

Hadiqa Nemo is on the eastern shore of Karakin (Image via Krafton)

Hadiqa Nemo offers a balanced mix of loot and is relatively less crowded during the initial stages of the game. The area comprises underground bunkers and compounds that house valuable gear, including scopes, armor, and medical supplies. If you prefer a more systematic approach to gearing up, Hadiqa Nemo is an excellent choice.

Located in the bottom right sector of the map in BGMI, along the eastern shore of Karakin, Hadiqa Nemo is guarded by a small hill to its west. Enemies can hold the mountain, and there are high chances of getting ambushed. So, always be careful while leaving this city after gearing up.

That brings us to the end of this guide. We hope you find a drop location best suited for you and your squad in Karakin. Be it drop locations or rotations, the more you play on a map, the better you will get used to it.

To learn about the best assault rifles in BGMI, you can read our article here. Feel free to mention something in the comments below if we missed something.