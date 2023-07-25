How to land faster in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, often referred to as BGMI, is a thrilling battle royale game that is a favorite among the majority of teens in India. To succeed in this intense survival game, one must possess a combination of sharp shooting skills and quick reflexes. However, a crucial aspect that often goes overlooked is the art of landing faster.

In this article, we will explore some useful tips to help you master the art of landing faster in BGMI. Whether you want to secure a building faster or get better loot, we will cover everything you need to know.

What can you do to land efficiently in BGMI

Choose the right landing spot

Selecting the right landing spot is the first step in ensuring a fast descent. As you prepare to jump from the plane, use the map to locate areas that are favorable for you and your team.

The plane usually follows a straight path, allowing you to predict its trajectory. Aim for a location not too distant from the plane's path.

High-traffic areas like Pochinki, Military Base, Apartments, and similar places might have better loot but are riskier due to the presence of more opponents. Choose a less crowded spot that still offers good loot to give you a head start.

Dive at maximum speed

When you are ready to exit the plane, dive straight down to accelerate your descent.

Aim for a location slightly ahead of your desired landing spot to build up speed.

To maintain maximum speed, keep your character's body perpendicular to the ground and avoid opening the parachute prematurely.

Optimize parachute glide

As you approach your chosen landing spot, deploy your parachute at the optimal moment to glide efficiently.

Pull the parachute cord when you're about 300 meters from the ground, as deploying it too early will slow your descent.

Keep an eye on your distance from the ground while free falling to ensure a smooth transition to gliding.

Mastering the Wave Technique

The "wave" technique in BGMI involves zig-zagging while gliding to cover more horizontal distance quickly.

After deploying your parachute, tilt your character left and right alternately while maintaining forward momentum.

This technique allows you to explore a larger area while descending, increasing the likelihood of finding better loot or avoiding heavily contested zones.

Aim for Roof Tops or Elevated Terrain

BattleGrounds Mobile India @BattlegroundmIn



Ye wala 4K wallpaper chahiye toh comments section mein spam karo! pic.twitter.com/b2xPpnqE7s Kya bolti public? Drop your answers in the comments below!Ye wala 4K wallpaper chahiye toh comments section mein spam karo!

If you're landing in areas with a lot of tall buildings, like Yasnaya, try to land on rooftops whenever possible.

This helps you avoid immediate confrontations and gives you an advantage in spotting enemies on the ground, while also providing a vantage point to plan your next move.

Improve Your Timing

BattleGrounds Mobile India @BattlegroundmIn



youtu.be/X5NpWbjDNQg



The magic of underdogs' passion, determination, and practice.



Stay tuned to know the story of the BGMI community in India, as we drop the second episode of India Ki Heartbeat dropping on 6/6/23



#BGMI #IndiaKiHeartbeat India Ki Heartbeat 2 Dropping SoonThe magic of underdogs' passion, determination, and practice.Stay tuned to know the story of the BGMI community in India, as we drop the second episode of India Ki Heartbeat dropping on 6/6/23

Practice makes perfect, and mastering landing in BGMI requires excellent timing.

Spend time in-game jumping and gliding to different locations to get a feel for the optimal timing of deploying the parachute.

With enough experience, you will develop an intuitive sense of when to open the parachute and when to land quickly.