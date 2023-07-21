Ranking all grip attachments in BGMI (July 2023)

On the frantic battlefields of BGMI, the outcome of the encounters can be decided in mere seconds. As experienced players are aware, maintaining a steady aim is essential to out-gun rivals and win the prized Chicken Dinner. And by giving your guns the appropriate grip attachments, you can improve your shooting abilities, making every shot count.

There are six types of grip attachments in BGMI. In this article, we'll be ranking them from best to worst, giving you an idea of which ones to keep an eye on while playing BGMI.

All the grip attachments in BGMI ranked from best to worst

Half Grip

This is the best grip for reducing recoil (Image via Krafton)

The Half Grip is a multipurpose accessory that effectively lessens both horizontal and vertical recoil while also reducing the weapon wobble when aiming. This grip helps tighten the shot grouping during rapid fire, making it beneficial, especially for rifles with significant initial bullet spread. The Half Grip is a favorite among players who require adaptability in their loadouts, because it excels in both close-quarters and medium- to long-range encounters.

Angled Grip

This grip is very good for sustained sprays (Image via Krafton)

For those who value quicker aiming speed, the Angled Grip is a good option. It excels at minimizing horizontal recoil, which is important for weapons that have a propensity to sway from side to side during prolonged fire. Close-quarter fights, where quick target acquisition and rapid firing are crucial, favor the use of this grip. The Angled Grip can improve close-range accuracy while preserving outstanding mobility, many aggressive players favor it.

Vertical Grip

This grip reduces vertical recoil (Image via Krafton)

The Vertical Grip is a popular and well-rounded attachment for most weapon types. Its primary advantage is reducing vertical recoil, making it ideal for guns with high vertical climb during continuous fire. With the Vertical Grip attached, you will find it easier to keep your crosshairs on target, especially during close to medium-range engagements. Additionally, this grip provides a slight reduction in horizontal recoil, further improving overall weapon control.

Light Grip

This grip is best for DMRs (Image via Krafton)

Like the vertical grip, this attachment also helps to reduce the vertical recoil of a gun in BGMI. Since it is not good at reducing the horizontal movements of the gun, it is not a good fit for assault rifles. The light grip finds more utility in DMRs like the SKS. Since the DMRs have a high vertical recoil, the gun jumps after every bullet. The light grip helps to adjust your aim faster in such situations.

Laser Sight

This grip improves hip-fire (Image via Krafton)

While not technically a grip attachment, the Laser Sight deserves mention for its utility in hip-fire situations. Equipping a Laser Sight significantly tightens the bullet spread when firing from the hip, improving overall accuracy without aiming down sights (ADS). This attachment is perfect for players who prefer to engage enemies up close and personal, as it allows for quick and accurate hip-fire shots, giving them an edge in close-range battles.

Thumb Grip

This grip does not reduce any recoil (Image via Krafton)

The most notable advantage of the Thumb Grip in BGMI is its faster ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed. This allows you to react swiftly in unexpected combat situations, increasing your chances of survival and securing kills. Besides this, the Thumb Grip does nothing much to reduce the recoil of the weapon it is attached to.