Best BGMI tips and tricks for hot drops in July 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, has always boasted a competitive atmosphere created by the players. Everyone is in a rat race to become the next best BGMI professional. And if you are not a competitive player, the best way to showcase your skills is by flaunting your F/D (Finish to Death) ratio in your statistics.

To increase your F/D ratio, you must kill more enemies compared to the number of times you die. A good way to increase your kill count in every game is by landing on hot drops.

Hot drops are specific locations on a map in BGMI that have boosted loot and attracts a lot of players. More enemies mean you have more chances of getting a high kill count. Some of the popular hot drops in BGMI are as follows:

Pochinki in Erangel

Military Base in Erangel

Pecado in Miramar

Hacienda in Miramar

Bootcamp in Sanhok

Paradise Resort in Sanhok

Villa in Vikendi

Midstein in Livk

In this article, we will guide you through some things that can be done to get more kills and survive longer at these hot drops in BGMI.

These tips and tricks will help you survive longer in hot drops of BGMI

The following tips are not ranked in any particular order and will work in most hot drops, if not all:

1) Be the first to land

It is always important to know the correct method of parachuting in BGMI. If you are not sure about these procedures, it is better if you learn them from YouTube or let your experienced teammates deal with the landing.

Being the first to land will help you loot guns faster than your enemies, as every second is crucial. If you mess up your landing, your enemies will have leverage over you, ultimately resulting in an early death.

2) Always watch the minimap

In BGMI, the minimap will give you crucial information about enemies that are close to you and surrounding gunfights. So, it is very important that you frequently look at the minimap for important information that might otherwise go unnoticed.

If you know where your enemies are, you can avoid rushing into those houses unnecessarily. You can also strategically take them out by creating angles on your enemies.

3) Pick up high-damage weapons

Since most of the early fights are in your proximity, you would be better off with a gun that dishes out a high amount of damage to the enemies. For instance, a powerful assault rifle (AR) like the AKM will help you take down enemies faster thanks to its high damage output.

If you have a pixel-perfect aim, consider using a DBS or an S12K shotgun. These are the best guns in the game when it comes to close-quarter combat. You can technically one-shot enemies in your vicinity.

4) Use throwables

You should pick up at least 5–6 throwables that can deal damage to your enemies. Grenades and Molotov cocktails are very useful if you are trying to eliminate campers inside a house.

They can also be useful when a full team is rushing you and you are stuck inside a house waiting for your teammates who are afar. You can use these throwables to stall them and buy some time. If luck favors you, there is a high potential of knocking down some of your enemies if the throwables are timed properly.

