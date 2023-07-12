BGMI Tier ranking system explained

In the Indian mobile gaming market, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, is a fiercely competitive game. With over 100 million players actively logging in, becoming a top prospect is easier said than done. The majority of the playerbase engages in rank play in an effort to reach the Conqueror Tier. The best fighters in the game are conferred with this title.

This article will walk you through the Tier ranking in BGMI and explain how it functions.

Exploring all the Tiers in BGMI

You will come across ten classes of Tiers in BGMI. You will rank higher in the game the more points you accumulate from your classic matches. These Tiers, along with their points range, are as follows:

Bronze Tier : 1000 points to 1700 points

: 1000 points to 1700 points Silver Tier : 1701 points to 2200 points

: 1701 points to 2200 points Gold Tier : 2201 points to 2700 points

: 2201 points to 2700 points Platinum Tier : 2701 points to 3200 points

: 2701 points to 3200 points Diamond Tier : 3201 points to 3700 points

: 3201 points to 3700 points Crown Tier : 3701 points to 4200 points

: 3701 points to 4200 points Ace Tier : 4201 points to 4700 points

: 4201 points to 4700 points Ace Master Tier : 4701 points to 5200 points

: 4701 points to 5200 points Ace Dominator Tier : 5201 points onwards

: 5201 points onwards Conqueror Tier: Top 500 players in the game

The above Tiers contain five sub-ranks each, except for the last four. These sub-ranks start at V and end at I, where V is the lowest and I is the highest. So, in the Bronze Tier, Bronze V is the lowest rank, while Bronze I sits at the top. The sub-class of Tiers ends at Crown I.

How do the Tiers get reset at the end of every season?

At the beginning of every season, the Tiers are reset to a lower level so players can contest for the top ranks again. The higher you rank, the more points will get deducted before a new season in BGMI. The Tier reset is the same every season and is as follows:

Tier at the end of the previous season Tier at the beginning of the new season Bronze I Bronze I Silver I Silver I Gold I Gold IV Platinum I Gold III Diamond I Gold I Crown I Platinum III Ace Platinum III Ace Master Platinum II Ace Dominator Platinum I Conqueror Platinum I

What determines the points you get at the end of every match?

You must accrue a lot of points at the end of every match to rank up faster. Besides survival, a few other factors determine how many points are awarded after every game. Those factors are as follows:

Finishes: Getting a high kill count will help you gain more points.

Getting a high kill count will help you gain more points. Damage: If you deliver a high amount of damage, you will get more points when the match finishes.

If you deliver a high amount of damage, you will get more points when the match finishes. Healing: Healing yourself with any form of healing utility will result in you getting more points.

Healing yourself with any form of healing utility will result in you getting more points. Airdrop Supplies: Looting airdrops will help you get more points. However, it is risky, as these drops get contested by many who want the high-grade military equipment you get from these crates.

Looting airdrops will help you get more points. However, it is risky, as these drops get contested by many who want the high-grade military equipment you get from these crates. Revives: BGMI is a team game. The more you help your teammates survive, the more points you will be awarded.

BGMI is a team game. The more you help your teammates survive, the more points you will be awarded. Distance covered: Roaming around the map will increase the distance you cover every game. A higher travel distance will give you more points.

Considering all these factors, camping should be avoided at all costs if you want to reach one of the high-ranking Tiers in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes