Best BGMI tips and tricks to improve F/D ratio in July 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India, more commonly referred to as BGMI, is one of the most popular video games in the tactical shooter genre. With popularity comes the need to prove that you are a cut above the rest of the competition in the market, and what better way to do that than by flexing your F/D (Finish to Death) ratio in the game.

However, it is not easy to maintain a good F/D ratio in the game, as with the passing years, many players have improved their skills when it comes to fighting in BGMI.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you can do to improve your F/D ratio and show your friends that you are way ahead of them at gunning down enemies.

The best tips to improve your F/D ratio in BGMI in July 2023

Firstly, to improve your F/D ratio, you need to get more kills than your deaths on the battlefields of BGMI. You can do the following things to improve your F/D ratio:

1) Practice your aim

There is really no substitute for brushing up your skills on the training grounds of BGMI. Having a pixel-perfect aim is very important when going up against enemies in a competitive scenario. You can determine what guns suit your gameplay style best and how to master them.

Newer updates have improved the training ground in BGMI, making it more useful for players to brush up on their skills.

2) Learn the maps of BGMI

Good knowledge of the maps is important for strategic rotations to enter the safe zone. You can also plan out better positioning to have leverage over the enemies that will contest your spot on the map.

Furthermore, it is important to understand where the enemies are, judging from the plane's path. This will help you hunt them down and get more kills to increase your F/D ratio.

3) Find bots

There are lots of NPCs that roam the maps in the game. So, it is important to keep an eye out for these NOCs, also referred to as bots. These are not real players and can be killed very easily. They can substantially boost your F/D ratio if you kill at least three to four bots every game.

You will be heavily contested by your teammates and enemies alike, as everyone loves to kill bots. This is especially true if you play with your female friends. More often than usual, you will find them begging and pleading for these free kills. It is up to you not to give in to their pleas.

4) Use more utilities

You need to get accustomed to using more throwables. Whether it is a grenade to blow up campers or smoke grenades to help you plot your escape from sticky situations, knowing when to utilize your throwables is a good skill to acquire. It can not only help you increase your kill count but also help you avoid dying in certain scenarios.

5) Land at hot-drop locations

These locations are known to attract a lot of players on any map. If you have a device that can handle intense fights in early games, you should always try to land at hot-drops. It is a high-risk, high-reward scenario with this one.

While you risk dying early, if you have a good team, you can pick up a lot of early kills and build on this number later on as the game progresses.

