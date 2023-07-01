Ranking all sniper rifles in BGMI 2.5 (July 2023)

Sniper rifles are among the highest-damage-dealing weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly called BGMI. Given that the maps of this game are vast and span over many miles, sniper rifles are effective in long-range fights. However, practicing a lot to be a good sniper in BGMI would be best. There are currently 11 sniper rifles in the game, classified as Bolt-action Snipers or Designated Marksman Rifles.

This article will walk you through the best sniper rifles in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of all the sniper rifles in BGMI

Bolt-action Sniper Rifles

These sniper rifles are used in long-range fights as their bullets have a high muzzle velocity and severely damage enemies. Owing to their high bullet speeds, bolt-action sniper rifles have an insane range on the battlefield. Besides the AMR, all the other bolt-action rifles reload after every shot. Listed below are all the bolt actions in BGMI, ranked from best to trash:

1) Lynx AMR: Also known as the Lynx Anti-Material Rifle, this is the hardest-hitting sniper rifle in BGMI. It has dethroned the AWM since its release, and players have been enjoying all the features that it comes with. The Lynx AMR is BGMI's first .50 caliber weapon and can only be obtained from airdrops. Here are its damage stats:

Damage done to the head: 315

Damage done to the chest: 162

2) AWM: Also known as the Accuracy International Arctic Warfare Magnum, this sniper rifle was the best in its class in BGMI before the arrival of the Lynx. The AWM uses .300 magnum rounds and can only be obtained from special airdrops in BGMI. Here are its damage stats:

Damage done to the head: 300

Damage done to the chest: 156

3) M24: This used to be an airdrop weapon in the early days of PUBG Mobile, but in BGMI, you can find it as a random spawn. The M24 has the highest damage output among the commonly available sniper rifles. It uses 7.62mm rounds and has the following damage stats:

Damage done to the head: 202

Damage done to the chest: 101

4) Kar98K: This sniper rifle is known as the Karabiner 98 Kurz. It is one of the oldest weapons in the game. Having been introduced in the early days of PUBG Mobile, players are very familiar with this weapon, but due to its low damage output, it sits at #4 on this list. Here are its damage stats:

Damage done to the head: 192

Damage done to the chest: 96

5) Mosin Nagant: This sniper rifle was a reasonably recent inclusion in the game. It is very similar to the Kar98K regarding its appearance and the attachments it can hold. Both of these guns use 7.62mm rounds, and even though the Mosin does more damage than the Kar98K, it lacks range.

The bullet velocity of the Nagant is 760 m/s. As a result, the bullet leaving the gun travels a shorter distance than the Kar98 K's. Here are the damage stats of the Mosin Nagant:

Damage done to the head: 197

Damage done to the chest: 102

Designated Marksman Rifles

Unlike bolt-action sniper rifles, DMRs can fire multiple bullets in quick succession. So, if you miss your initial shot, you can make up for it with successive ones. There are six DMRs in BGMI, some exclusive to specific maps. Listed below are all the DMRs currently available in BGMI, and they are ranked from best to worst:

1) MK-14 EBR: Also known as the Mark 14 Enhanced Battle Rifle, this is an airdrop-exclusive DMR in BGMI. It does a lot of damage when used correctly. One headshot and a following body shot are enough to knock down an enemy.

The best feature about this DMR is that you can use it as an automatic rifle for close-quarter combat. You can switch to auto-mode and mow down an enemy that ventures into your stronghold in the game. Here are the damage stats of the MK-14 EBR:

Damage done to the head: 143

Damage done to the chest: 64

2) SLR: Also known as the Self Loading Rifle, the SLR is a very deadly semi-automatic rifle. Like the MK-14, this also uses 7.62mm rounds and is available as a normal spawn across all maps in BGMI. It has a very high vertical recoil, which can be tamed using a cheek pad and compensator. If someone has fast fingers, it can also be used for significant damage in close quarters. Here are the damage stats for the SLR in BGMI:

Damage done to the head: 133

Damage done to the chest: 58

3) QBU: Also known as the QBU-88, this is a Sanhok-exclusive DMR in BGMI. You can find this sniper in place of the Mini 14. This gun uses 5.56mm rounds, and thanks to its in-built stand, you can use it with highly reduced recoil if you go prone while shooting. Here are the damage stats of the QBU:

Damage done to the head: 126

Damage done to the chest: 55

4) SKS: Also known as the Samozaryadny Karabin sistemy Simonova, it falls in the same family as the SLR. However, it is easier to control when you find all the attachments for the SKS. The light grip and cheek pad significantly reduce the recoil on the gun and make it a better choice if you cannot handle the recoil properly. It is found on every map of the game. Here are the damage stats for the SKS:

Damage done to the head: 124

Damage done to the chest: 54

5) MK-12: This DMR uses 5.56mm rounds and can only be found in Nusa and Livik. It is similar to the QBU in design but lacks power and range. If you shoot while prone, you can use this gun with almost zero recoils. The in-built stands help reduce the recoil significantly. However, its lack of availability on every map puts it lower on this list. Here are the damage stats for the MK-12 in BGMI:

Damage done to the head: 108

Damage done to the chest: 47

6) Mini 14: Like the QBU and the MK-12, the Mini 14 also uses 5.56mm bullets. It has the lowest damage output out of all the DMRs. As a result, it is the worst in the game. However, it has the fastest bullet velocity, boasting a speed of 1000 m/s. This means that the Mini 14 has the highest range in its class.

Damage is always a higher priority, so people tend to prefer the other options when it comes to DMRs. Here are the damage stats for the Mini 14:

Damage done to the head: 105

Damage done to the chest: 45

This brings us to the end of this tier list. Feel free to mention something in the comments if we have missed something.

